Fleeces - Holy Talisman Quests
There are five different Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb that can be unlocked by acquiring Holy Talisman fragments after completing short quests for various characters. This page will detail every available Fleece, as well as how to complete all character quests to obtain every Holy Talisman fragment. List of...
Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update
Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
Boss Guides
Cult of the Lamb features four main bosses known as Bishops, as well as a final boss to cap off the story. This page features strategy guides for how to beat every boss in Cult of the Lamb to ensure your Cult stays successful. After completing three Crusade runs through...
All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards
The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Corvus is the final boss of Thymesia, located in the Ocean of Memories. He uses your own moveset against you, included a wide vartiety of Plague Weapons. Yeah okay sure why not, the final boss is yourself! As you might imagine, Corvus has pretty much the same moveset as you (including Feather Dart and Claw attacks), and can even use all the same Plague Weapons as you. This is great news because that means we already know what to expect from him, making many of these attacks pretty easy to dodge!
Easter Eggs and Secrets
This page contains the known easter eggs, references, and secrets that can be found in Pokemon Go. You can choose which form to evolve your Eevee into by naming it Pyro (Flareon), Rainer (Vaporeon), or Sparky (Jolteon). This is an Easter egg reference to the Eevee Brothers from the original anime series. Note that you have to make sure you use a capital first letter and lower case names (so, "Pyro", not "pyro").
Tower Of Fantasy Code Guide: ToF Promo Codes August 2022
Tower of Fantasy codes are limited-time promotional gift codes that can be redeemed in exchange for various rewards, including currency such as Gold and Gold Nucleus. It's not always possible to determine when a promotional code is due to expire, so it's recommended you redeem Tower of Fantasy codes as soon as possible. Be sure to check back regularly as new ToF Codes will be added as soon as they are discovered.
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer
The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for August 19-23
The cloaked monstrocity, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
Valkyrie Gondul
Valkyrie Gondul is one of the nine Valkyries that you can fight as an optional boss fight in God of War. Valkyrie Gondul is found not in a Hidden Chamber of Odin, but at the top of the realm of Muspelheim, in the final 6th arena of Surtr's Trials. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Gondul in God of War (2018).
Kame House
Kame House was introduced during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event. Players can visit the house located on a mini island during games. Inside the house are a couple of weapons players can pick up, and there's even an NPC waiting to sell you items. This Fortnite Wiki guide...
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 9 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. From this point forward in the walkthrough, any story details described will be from choosing the Wrathful path. All Karma-based choices and Affinity decisions will still be described as normal, and the variables that come from other paths will be noted where relevant. The game's True Ending is explained here.
Iron Giant Best Perks and Tips
One of the few tanks in MultiVersus is Iron Giant. The Iron Giant is from an animated film with the same name that was released on 1999. Which was then based on a novel authored by Ted Hughes back in 1968. The Iron Giant is allegedly the tallest character ever to be included in a platform fighter where size is important.
Royal Greatsword
"Greatsword decorated in royal Carian Style. Favored weapon of Blaidd the Half-Wolf. In defiance of the fate he was born to, Blaidd swore to serve no master but Ranni. As proof. the sword was imbued with a cold magic at the moment oath was sworn." The Royal Greatsword Default Weapon...
Farthest Frontier Early Access Review
My medieval settlement in Farthest Frontier is suffering from drought and crop blight, everyone has smallpox, and we're being raided by bandits. It's… it's glorious. And I don't mean that purely in a masochistic way. I love a lot of difficult games, but what really sets this medieval colony builder apart is how its challenges all feel historical and authentic. And for a medieval history nerd like me, that really sells the experience – even when parts of it clearly necessitate the early access label.
God of War (2018) Developers React to Incredible Valkyrie% Speedrun
The Valkyrie's in God of War are a set of optionable bosses that can be taken on towards the end of the game. Turns out, beating them as fast as possible is quite popular with the speedrunning community. So watch as speedrunner Clowned187 takes on every single of these challenging foes on the game's hardest difficulty, no less. Also, did we mention that the developers who worked on this boss also happened to stop by to witness the feat? Ride along with Mihir Sheth (Lead Combat Designer), Denny Yeh (Lead Combat Designer), and Rob Meyer (Senior Staff Technical Combat Designer) from Sony's Santa Monica Studio as they watch this incredible speedrun.
Earth: Revival - Official Teaser Trailer
Earth: Revival is Nuverse's sci-fi open world survival game coming to PC and mobile in 2023. To take a look at the ravaged and destroyed planet Earth, you can pre-register for the Closed Beta Test now with exclusive in-game rewards via https://bit.ly/ignytbb Stay tuned for the latest updates of Earth: Revival on the official site and Facebook.
Event Horizon At 25: We Still Need More Space Horror
If Paul W. S. Anderson is well-known for anything, it’s likely for being the director of numerous video game movie adaptations. From the delightfully cheesy 1995 Mortal Kombat, to his long-standing association with the Resident Evil film franchise, and most recently the 2020 Monster Hunter movie, such projects are his most recurring signature as a filmmaker. However, perhaps the most interesting and secretly most influential film in his repertoire is entirely separate from that pattern: the 1997 space horror movie Event Horizon, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary on August 15th.
