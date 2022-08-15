Read full article on original website
Register Now For Fall Sports At Lufkin Parks And Recreation
School is in session across East Texas, but there is one more thing you need to do for your kids. Don't miss fall youth soccer sign-ups in Lufkin. Registration for all fall sports is closing soon. There are many sports for your kids to participate in at Lufkin Parks and Recreation.
Goodwill to Open New Bookstore in Nacogdoches, Texas on August 19
Goodwill Central East Texas is inviting book lovers to a grand opening this Friday morning at 8. The Goodwill Bookstore and Donation Center will be opening their doors to the public at their location at 2421 North Street in Nacogdoches. The store will be showcasing hundreds upon hundreds of books,...
TX Dept of Criminal Justice Hosting Mega-Hiring Event in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will be hosting a Mega-Hiring Event on Saturday, August 20 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. The event will start at 9 a.m. and last throughout most of the afternoon. If you are tired of going from job to job, maybe it's...
Downtown Trick Or Treat Gets An Overhaul For 2022 In Lufkin, Texas
Now that school has started we turn our attention to Halloween. Planning is always key for a successful event, and this year Visit Lufkin is starting early. Their family-friendly Downtown Trick Or Treat has always been a kid's favorite. Not only do you get a ton of candy, but you also get to check out all the shops.
Something Yummy Is Going In The Old Which Wich Building In Lufkin, Texas
Just as the dust settled from Lufkin losing our Which Wich and our Five Guys in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center, we are getting something new. This new place will be where Which Wich was at 4505 South Medford Drive in Suite #313 in Lufkin. There are already signs...
Join In “The Sound Of Music” Sing-A-Long In Lufkin, Texas
You might catch me singing "The hills are alive with the sound of music," but I don't know the rest of the words. If you wanted to learn the rest of the words there is a sing-a-long coming soon. I just recently watched The Sound Of Music on Disney Plus,...
Get $50 in Delicious Food from The Spud Too in Lufkin for $25
Whenever I order from the menu at The Spud Too on Frank Street in Lufkin, I can't help but think about a scene from the movie, Forrest Gump. It's the scene, or should I say scenes, where Forrest's 'best good friend' Bubba starts naming off all the different ways you can serve shrimp.
Diboll Police Department spend quality time with some of their ‘smaller’ residents
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – A recent Facebook post from the Diboll Police Department has hit a ‘bullseye’ with the community and gone viral. According to the post, Diboll officers were alerted to some kids shooting a .22 rifle in the city on Aug 15. They arrived on the scene to three 10-year-old boys shooting a […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: High water reported in Lufkin on Jefferson Avenue
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — As heavy rain moves through deep East Texas, Lufkin police are warning the public that there is high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. Officials say they expect areas of flooding as rainfall continues through midnight.
$1,000 reward for info on 10 hay bales stolen in Crockett
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said they are looking for information on a recent hay theft in Houston County. A Crockett resident said a total of 10 bales of hay were stolen from his hay barn, located eight miles off loop 304 on 21 W and CR 3060 near Mount Moriah church, […]
Controversial Decision On The Horizon For SFA – Will They Become Part Of A University System?
A letter from the Interim President of Stephen F. Austin State University, Dr. Steve Westbook, was sent to SFA Alumni yesterday. The contents below have started a conversation about the possibility of becoming a part of a university system in Texas. SFA along with Texas Southern University are the only...
Abatement OK’d for Company Bringing $30 Million Plant to Lufkin
The City of Lufkin released news today that the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Board unanimously approved a tax abatement for Francis Innovation Operations – a nitrile glove manufacturer promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. What is FIO & What Do They Make?
NPD Releases Door-To-Door Sales Permits For Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Police department has been issuing door-to-door sales permits for a long time. Now they have decided for the safety of the public and the permit holders to release that information to the public consistently. If someone comes to your door to sell something, they must have a permit...
Latexo Schools Unveil Police Department, New Chief
LATEXO – Houston County schools have taken many measures to ensure the safety of both children and staff at local schools. Armed staff, new door policies, restricting entrances – and in some districts – adding an actual school district police station to the campus. A memorandum of...
Lufkin to have a new manufacturer that will bring 100 new jobs
LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 12 and does not relate to the story. The City of Lufkin will welcome 100 news jobs into the city after the approval for a nitrile glove manufacturer to set up within city limits. In an...
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
The Diboll Police Had Perfect Response to Call: “Kids Shooting a .22 Rifle in the City”
Listen we all know that guns can be scary, especially if you've never been properly trained to use one or know much about them -- which seems to be the case here. But we love how the police in Diboll, TX responded to a call about kids "shooting a rifle in the city."
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in West & East Texas
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west and it seems that from a recent drawing anyway, Texas Lottery wins rose in the east and set in the west.
Pendleton Park construction has started
Construction has started on the area’s newest public use recreational facility. Pendleton Park, located at Toledo Bend Reservoir in the Pendleton Harbor Community in Sabine County, is a project of the Sabine River Authority. SRA officials say the park will feature a multi‐lane boat ramp with a protective jetty,...
