ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hollywood, soccer stars appeal for more Ukraine donations

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoLVY_0hIFkKg900
Russia Ukraine War American actor Liev Schreiber stands in front of a house which have been destroyed by Russia bombardment in Borodianka, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (Evgeniy Maloletka)

BORODYANKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber and former Ukraine soccer star Andriy Shevchenko appealed for international donations to Ukraine to continue during a visit Monday to a residential area outside Kyiv that suffered extensive damage by Russian bombardment.

“People see it as a one-time thing. But, as you can see, people live with it every day,”said Schreiber, who has starred in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“It’s a coward move,” Schreiber said, pointing at a damaged apartment tower block in Borodyanka, 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Kyiv.

Borodyanka is located in the Bucha area, where hundreds of dead civilian were discovered following the Russian occupation and then retreat in late March. Ukrainian authorities said 16,000 residential buildings were damaged in the area.

Schreiber, who is partly of Ukrainian ancestry and is involved in several charity initiatives for the country, earlier met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A number of Hollywood stars have visited Ukraine during the war, including Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Bomb threats put tiny Moldova, Ukraine's neighbor, on edge

CHISINAU, Moldova — (AP) — For tiny Moldova, an impoverished, landlocked nation that borders war-torn Ukraine but isn't in the European Union or NATO, it's been another week plagued by bomb threats. On an overcast day outside the international airport serving Moldova's capital of Chisinau, hundreds of people...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Fires burned and ammunition exploded at a depot in Crimea on Wednesday, a day after the latest suspected Ukrainian attack on a military site in the Russia-annexed peninsula, highlighting the challenges facing Moscow. The peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, was once a...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns: 'People need us'

ZOLOCHIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Dr. Ilona Butova almost looks out of place in her neatly pressed lavender scrubs as she walks through a door frame that hangs from a crumbled wall into what used to be an administrative office of her hospital in Zolochiv. Not one building...
WORLD
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Andriy Shevchenko
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Liev Schreiber
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
POTUS
960 The Ref

US poised to announce new military aid, drones for Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States is poised to announce it will provide Ukraine with nearly $800 million in new military aid Friday, including at least a dozen Scan Eagle surveillance drones, according to several U.S. officials. Officials said the bulk of the aid package will be...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Hollywood Stars#Borodyanka#Russian#Ukrainian#The Associated Press
960 The Ref

2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A fire at a munitions depot near the Russian village of Timonovo has led to the evacuation of two villages in Russia's Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border, an official said Friday. The blaze was the latest in a series of destructive incidents on Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine or inside Russia itself.
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Russian military said Thursday that it has deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country's westernmost Baltic region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow's action in Ukraine. Russia's Defense Ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Finnish PM defends dancing, takes drug test to clear herself

COPENHAGEN. Denmark — (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday she has taken a drug test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party. Marin defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol with friends but did not do any drugs.
EUROPE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy