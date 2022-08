CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Fighting Illini Athletics has announced the promotional schedule for the 2022 Fighting Illini Football season. Illinois kicks off the 2022 football season at home Saturday, Aug. 27 against Wyoming Cowboys at 3 p.m. CT. Saturday, Aug. 27 vs. Wyoming (3 p.m. CT | BTN) | GET TICKETS.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO