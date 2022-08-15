ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DLP Capital’s latest buy tips Texas portfolio to $480M

DLP Capital’s latest Houston-area apartment buy will push its Texas property portfolio in the Lone Star State to $480 million. The privately held Florida-based real estate investment firm has acquired all five of its Greater Houston properties over the past 12 months as Houston’s multifamily sector continues to boom.
River Oaks mansion gets nearly 30% price chop

Chandeliers, custom-crown moldings and a three-car garage could not spare this posh River Oaks mansion from the sting of Houston’s cooling housing market. When 3920 Inverness Drive hit the market in June, the 11,248-square-foot mansion was listed for almost $18 million. On Wednesday, however, the Houston Business Journal reported that the six-bedroom home has slashed $5 million off its price tag.
The Heights co-developer moves on to the East End

The gentrification of Houston’s East End is in full swing. The latest change to the neighborhood is The Mill, a six-acre mixed-use project. Triten Real Estate Partners mast plan will reshape the area east of downtown, according to the Houston Chronicle. The nearly 840,000 square-foot development is going up...
Georgia developer coy about its big plans for Houston

A multifamily developer from Georgia reportedly has six apartment complexes in the pipeline in the Bayou City, but its Houston affiliate claims to know nothing about them. Davis Development, which is based outside Atlanta in Stockbridge, GA, has five complexes under construction in the Houston area and a sixth in the planning stage, the Houston Business Journal reports.
