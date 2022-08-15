Society in general are the ones who makes the Police to be on alert and more aggressive. Most people don't have respect for nobody not even their parents. I know that we have good cops and bad ones just like any agency.
Perhaps it is the upside down thinking of our broken culture. Good is bad. Police are criminals, gangsters are heroes. Boys are girls and girls are boys or actually neither one really exists, we are all just a bunch of transvestites. Companies are evil and welfare is our savior. Satan is god and God doesn’t actually exist. People have been fed a monumental amount of trash and they believed it because it justified their behavior. Our country is in a sad state of mind.
I wonder if there's a correlation to the loss of trust in law enforcement by the public in general and the increase in blatant corruption amongst officers?
