AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
It's roster cut-down day in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are trimming down on players. According to a report, one of those players is veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The Ravens are reportedly cutting veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The leaves the AFC North franchise with three quarterbacks: Lamar...
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
AthlonSports.com
Buccaneers Reportedly Make 'Unexpected' Roster Cut This Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trimming down their roster this Tuesday afternoon. However, the NFC South franchise is making an "unexpected" roster cut. According to a report, the Bucs are cutting veteran defensive back Ross Cockrell. It's an unexpected decision for a number of reasons. First off, Cockrell has played...
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
Dawson Knox’s brother Luke dies at 22
Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died suddenly at the age of 22, the school announced Thursday. In a statement, FIU disclosed that Knox died suddenly, but issued no further details. Bills coach Sean McDermott opened his press conference by offering his...
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Chicago Bulls have signed Carlik Jones. Last season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
Stephen A. Smith offers bold advice for Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been seeking a new contract from the Baltimore Ravens, and one longtime ESPN analyst thinks the star quarterback should refuse to play in the regular season if he does not get it. Stephen A. Smith was asked during Tuesday’s edition of “First Take” if he thinks Jackson...
Yardbarker
Eagles' DeVonta Smith has brutal response to Browns' Richard LeCounte III
DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy...
Jim Harbaugh offers ominous sign about Michigan QB situation
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, and he hinted Wednesday that he might not do so anytime soon. Senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy shared snaps in 2021 and are battling for the starting role in 2022. Harbaugh, however, suggested that he may not anoint either one of them ahead of the season opener against Colorado State on Sept. 3.
AthlonSports.com
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
Ex-NFL head coach joins Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Deion Sanders has been determined to build a powerhouse since he was hired at Jackson State two years ago, and the Hall of Famer has made another major addition to his staff. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has accepted a position as an analyst at Jackson State. Zimmer was introduced on Tuesday as part of an exclusive interview with Thee Pregame Show. He spoke about his relationship with Sanders and how excited he is to work with him.
Patriots Super Bowl hero out for season
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s comeback with his former team will have to wait another year. Butler will not play this season after being placed on the team’s season-ending injured reserve list. In addition to Butler, cornerback Joejuan Williams was also put on injured reserve. Butler in...
thecomeback.com
Punches thrown in massive fight at Patriots–Panthers practice
Joint practices during the NFL preseason give teams a chance to work against some unfamiliar opponents and see different schemes than they normally would in a regular practice setting. However, putting two different teams together on one practice field can also result in some pretty heated fights, just like it did between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
Report: Panthers make decision on Week 1 starter
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly picked a winner in the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold training camp battle for the team’s starting quarterback job. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers’ Week 1 starter against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.
Steelers Cut Four Players, Sign New Offensive Lineman
The Pittsburgh Steelers make their first roster cuts.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Cut Former First-Round Draft Pick On Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers are parting ways with a former first-round NFL Draft pick. That player is none other than veteran defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. The 49ers are releasing defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to get down to the roster limit of 85 players. The former first-round pick...
Yardbarker
Former Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson Is Growing On Ex-Colts Punter Pat McAfee
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is winning former NFL punter turned WWE commentator Pat McAfee every social media post. Earlier this week, the current Broncos quarterback could be seen walking out of his home in an all-white Good Man Brand outfit before the Broncos took on the Dallas Cowboys for their preseason game on Saturday.
Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady over training camp absence
Antonio Brown is taking aim at Tom Brady again, this time over the quarterback’s leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady will be away from the Bucs until at least next week after he left the team for personal reasons. Head coach Todd Bowles said the hiatus was previously agreed upon, but Brown seems to believe it is more evidence of the double standard that exists for certain NFL players. Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday to criticize Brady.
Vikings announce first wave of roster cuts
At least five more players will need to be cut by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
AthlonSports.com
Washington Commanders Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday
The Washington Commanders are making several roster cuts to get down to 85 players this Tuesday afternoon. One of those cuts is defensive veteran De'Vante Bausby. The Commanders announced just moments ago that they've released 29-year-old cornerback De'Vante Bausby. They've also cut guard Deion Calhoun. Fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes, meanwhile, have been played on the injured reserve.
