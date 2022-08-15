Wordle is a game that may seem easy at first because of its simplicity, but it is quite possible many players find it difficult to solve it from time to time. This is due to the fact the word chosen as the right answer is one of the main responsible for dictating the difficulty of the game. So naturally, some days will be harder than others, especially when there are unusual words or repeated letters as the correct answer.

