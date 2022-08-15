Read full article on original website
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Tournament of Power: How to compete, start date, prizes, and more
After the emergence of rumors and leaks about a possible collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball recently, Epic Games has finally released the update where the two media franchises collide, bringing a handful of new events, content, and features to the battle royale game. One of the newest events Fortnite...
How to catch every MTG Dominaria United spoiler during preview season
Wizards of the Coast will release eight days’ worth of Magic: The Gathering spoilers for Dominaria United leading up to the Standard-legal set’s release. The Dominaria United (DMU) spoiler season officially kicks off on Aug. 18 and will run until Aug. 25. Over 280 cards are in the MTG set that releases in conjunction with Standard 2022 rotation. The release of DMU also marks the beginning of Magic’s 30-year anniversary celebration that will carry over into 2023.
New MultiVersus patch limits spectate mode, change immediately impacts tournaments like Hungrybox’s Coinbox
Team Liquid co-owner and platform fighter competitor Hungrybox has commented on the most recent MultiVersus patch, which has inadvertently disabled spectator mode and stalled tournament play. Though known most for his time spent in the Super Smash Bros. Melee scene, Hungrybox has regularly streamed and hosted tournaments for Warner Bros....
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘TW’
Wordle is a game that may seem easy at first because of its simplicity, but it is quite possible many players find it difficult to solve it from time to time. This is due to the fact the word chosen as the right answer is one of the main responsible for dictating the difficulty of the game. So naturally, some days will be harder than others, especially when there are unusual words or repeated letters as the correct answer.
How to get CS:GO’s 10 Year Birthday coin
CS:GO’s 10th birthday update brought a couple of new things to the game, with the 10 Year Birthday coin being one of them. The update features a 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule, which has over 60 community-submitted designs. The capsule is now available in the game’s shop for players to purchase.
What are Versus Boards in Fortnite?
The new Dragon Ball event has officially arrived in Fortnite as of Aug. 16, bringing the power level of the game’s illustrious crossover history to over 9,000. For the remainder of August, players can access the new Dragon Ball Power Unleashed event page from the Fortnite in-game menu. There, players can view the rewards they can unlock by increasing their Power Level and earning Dragon Balls.
6 more Dragon Ball skins Fortnite needs to add
The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event has arrived, allowing players to use characters and items from the classic shonen anime series in their battle royale matches. Dragon Ball characters Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma are available as skins in the game with special emotes and items that accompany them. If you ever wanted to go Super Saiyan God as Goku after hitting a sick headshot on Naruto, Fortnite can fulfill those wishes.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed slated for release this October
The release date for the upcoming 4-vs-1 game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has been revealed, and it is scheduled for Oct. 18 this year. “The reaction from fans of Ghostbusters has blown us away,” IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt said. “Putting a date on and opening up preorders for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed feels like an out of body experience, and we cannot wait for everyone to feel the same sensation on Tuesday, October 18.”
Same format, different year: League fans raise complaints about Worlds 2022 format after Riot reveals double elimination for VALORANT Champions 2022
It’s only been a day since Riot Games revealed the tournament format for this year’s VALORANT Champions, but in a post on the League of Legends subreddit, fans have already raised concerns around what has been a widely unsatisfactory format for the League World Championship. Even since last...
When will Valve release the next Dota 2 battle pass in 2022?
With Dota 2’s Arlington Major out of the way, fans’ eyes have turned toward The International 2022 (TI). The most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar will be held in Singapore this year and players are waiting for Valve to release the TI11 Battle Pass to start the hype train.
Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy the main targets for nerfs in League Patch 12.16
Prior to the official release of patch 12.16, League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison has given players a preview of the changes coming in the update, which include nerfs to four of the strongest champions in pro play. Leung-Harrison previously stated this patch would be the first of 2022...
DWG KIA backdoor KT to win close series and advance to semifinals of 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs
Most League of Legends fans likely didn’t predict that today’s LCK Summer Split playoff series between DWG KIA and KT would be so close. From DWG’s domination in the first two games to KT almost registering a reverse sweep, it was an intense clash between the two teams. In the end, DWG prevailed over KT in game five and secured the 3-2 series victory.
Alive and well: Dead Island 2 release date, pre-order details hit Amazon store early
Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date. The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.
How does the Overwatch account merge affect stats and progress?
The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard recently announced that the game will feature cross-progression. This highly-requested feature allows players to merge all of their console accounts under one Battle.net account and retain in-game cosmetics, stats, settings presets, and rank across platforms. It’s a big step for the franchise, which didn’t have cross-play until last year.
Dungeons and Dragons brings huge changes to fifth edition rules under One D&D initiative
Dungeons and Dragons took center stage at Wizards Presents today, announcing major updates to the fifth edition ruleset as a part of a new initiative called One D&D. One D&D is focused on bringing in new players and representing the diverse background and experiences that players have. This includes introducing new character options, modernizing aspects of fifth edition, and greatly expanding the digital side of the game.
All new item shop Dragon Ball V-Bucks prices for Fortnite
With the launch of the new Fortnite x Dragon Ball event, a lot of new features were added to the game. These include a lot of the more popular characters from the Dragon Ball series, including the Saiyans Goku and Vegeta, the God of Destruction Beerus, and Bulma. The addition of a new franchise has also added new items to the in-game shop.
Build path switch-up: Riot aiming to make Diana less tanky, more AP-focused ahead of Worlds 2022
Riot Games has revealed the patch preview for League of Legends Patch 12.16, and one champion is receiving attention by way of an adjustment to their most viable build paths: Diana. Diana is the only champion being “adjusted” in Patch 12.16, meaning she’s receiving a combination of nerfs and buffs...
How can I play in VCT next year? Here’s how to qualify for VCT Challengers
Every VALORANT player who queues up a ranked competitive match thinks about going pro and playing the game on a big stage in front of a raucous crowd just a little bit. And as VALORANT and the VCT ecosystem continues to grow and change, new avenues to reach the top begin to appear.
What happens if you don’t merge Overwatch accounts?
Overwatch 2 is quickly approaching, and the devs at Blizzard want everyone to be ready for the franchise’s next iteration. The company announced today that cross-progression is coming to Overwatch 2, enabling players who have multiple accounts across different platforms to combine their stats, cosmetics, settings, and rank under one Battle.net banner. To participate, players will need to merge their accounts.
How to get Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite: locations, stats, and how to use
Epic Games’ recent collaboration with Dragon Ball went live on Aug. 16. The most recent patch, v21.40, added numerous Dragon Ball cosmetics to the game, and players are already flooding into the live servers to add them to their collection while they’re available. In addition to some classic...
