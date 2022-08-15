ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected Wednesday... .Instability increases Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms. possible. Thunderstorms are expected to start dry, and become. wetter in time. In addition to the threat of new fire starts, a. dry and unstable layer will support gusty and erratic outflow.
MEDFORD, OR

