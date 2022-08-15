Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska gives $250K to businesses to provide STEM education to middle schoolers
Nebraska is providing $250,000 to two businesses that plan to provide advanced STEM education opportunities to middle schoolers. The Developing Youth Talent Initiative, established in 2015, distributes money to businesses that partner with schools to engage middle school students in hands-on career education in high-demand fields such as IT, manufacturing, engineering and health care.
Kearney Hub
Department of Education clears debt of Nebraskans who attended ITT
Attorney General Doug Peterson announced Thursday that the Department of Education will discharge all federal student loans for those who attended ITT Technical Institute. The 1,340 Nebraskan borrowers who attended the school from 2005 until its closure in 2016 will have their loans discharged — amounting to $25,100,000 in cancellations.
Comments / 0