Seriously, as many white, European males who go to Thailand and practically purchase people, maybe the males observation wasn't a microaggression. They saw a white male with a crying Asian girl. Maybe she's crying out of fear of her captor. I'm glad that man questioned what he saw. Interracial family's aren't for the weak. Society doesn't have to change for you. Hopefully, interracial families can give people reasons to change their opinions.
I don't think the ppl were being racist, just concerned. And if that had not been her husband, she would be mad at those same ppl for not doing something sooner. I have a biracial son and when this happens, I just thank the ppl for being concerned and we go on about our day. Also, when I was 15 I could not stop ppl from calling police when my 3 year old brother screamed "KIDNAPPER!" because he did not want to leave toy store, and we are both Caucasian. Being concerned is NOT racism. It's being a good human.
Just a natural instinct of caring people. Cultures do make a big difference.
