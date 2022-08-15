ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 11

cocolo
2d ago

Seriously, as many white, European males who go to Thailand and practically purchase people, maybe the males observation wasn't a microaggression. They saw a white male with a crying Asian girl. Maybe she's crying out of fear of her captor. I'm glad that man questioned what he saw. Interracial family's aren't for the weak. Society doesn't have to change for you. Hopefully, interracial families can give people reasons to change their opinions.

Reply
5
Anna Westall
2d ago

I don't think the ppl were being racist, just concerned. And if that had not been her husband, she would be mad at those same ppl for not doing something sooner. I have a biracial son and when this happens, I just thank the ppl for being concerned and we go on about our day. Also, when I was 15 I could not stop ppl from calling police when my 3 year old brother screamed "KIDNAPPER!" because he did not want to leave toy store, and we are both Caucasian. Being concerned is NOT racism. It's being a good human.

Reply
4
Ron Skaggs
3d ago

Just a natural instinct of caring people. Cultures do make a big difference.

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

Father vows to uncover ‘whole truth’ over daughter’s death at water park

The distraught father of a girl who died after going missing at a water park has spoken of his “fight for the truth” on what would have been her 12th birthday.Kyra Hill had dreams of playing football for Manchester United women’s team before the tragedy at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where she died.On Thursday, Kyra’s father Leonard Hill said the family are “going through every parent’s worst nightmare”.He said: “I will not stop until we uncover the whole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Greek#British
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Abby Joseph

Dad Dumps Girlfriend After She Refuses to Let Nanny Watch His Son

Confrontation is an inevitable element of the co-parenting process and may be tricky to handle. The co-parenting of children after a break-up can be laden with potential conflicts owing to variations in parenting styles, problems in coordinating schedules, or new partners added to the mix.
Aabha Gopan

Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing

Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.

Comments / 0

Community Policy