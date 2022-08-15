ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU Sports

Season of struggles leads Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila to change approach

Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila is hoping that a physical transformation over the summer will lead to a change in mental approach come this season. Borcila, a redshirt junior, made just nine of his 15 field goal attempts last season, the worst success rate in the Big 12 among full-time kickers. That followed a redshirt freshman season in which he made six of his nine attempts.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Ky Thomas helping KU defense

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka’s Ky Thomas is helping the KU system, while learning the system. This is his first season with the Jayhawks. Thomas, a running back, is learning the playbook, his new coaches and teammates. At the same time, he’s helping the defense improve. “Ky Thomas takes a handoff and boom, boom, boom, leaves […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Prep Zone: Silver Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small senior class is not stopping Silver Lake from getting themselves back in the state title picture. The Eagles have appeared in 17 state title games, eight of them as champions, most recently in 2013. First year head coach and Eagle alum Logan Pegram takes...
SILVER LAKE, KS
WIBW

Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kiana Turner

Teenager Kiana Turner was last seen on Aug. 2, 2022, in Princeton, Kan. – a small town about 40 miles south of Lawrence. Missing from: Princeton, Kan. Hair: Brown (dyed black when last seen) Eyes: Blue. Distinguishing marks: ears pierced. If you have information that could help the case,...
PRINCETON, KS
Fast Casual

Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business

Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
SHAWNEE, KS
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 12,945-square-foot retail property in Kansas

Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Kansas, Inc. brokered the sale of Lawrence 27, a 12,945-square-foot retail property in Lawrence, Kansas. The property sold for $4.52 million. Zachary Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices, represented...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas school board meeting gets heated over proposed pronoun policy

GARDNER, Kan. (KMBC) -- Gender identity took center stage during public comment Monday evening at the Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting over a proposed bathroom and pronoun policy. Gardner already has a practice in place with restrooms for men, women and single-occupant restrooms for trans students or others who want their...
GARDNER, KS

