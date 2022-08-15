Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KU Sports
Keeping Jason Bean at QB may be Kansas' best option for offensive success
It was an enticing thought in the early winter, one conceived in the wake of Jalon Daniels' emergence over Kansas' final three games last season. Could Jason Bean find a home on the field at a position other than quarterback?. Bean has attributes that stand out among his teammates and...
KU Sports
Season of struggles leads Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila to change approach
Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila is hoping that a physical transformation over the summer will lead to a change in mental approach come this season. Borcila, a redshirt junior, made just nine of his 15 field goal attempts last season, the worst success rate in the Big 12 among full-time kickers. That followed a redshirt freshman season in which he made six of his nine attempts.
Ky Thomas helping KU defense
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka’s Ky Thomas is helping the KU system, while learning the system. This is his first season with the Jayhawks. Thomas, a running back, is learning the playbook, his new coaches and teammates. At the same time, he’s helping the defense improve. “Ky Thomas takes a handoff and boom, boom, boom, leaves […]
KU Sports
Kansas women's soccer drops season opener, 1-0 to Ohio State at Rock Chalk Park
The lasting image of Thursday’s 1-0 Kansas soccer loss to Ohio State in the season opener at Rock Chalk Park was sophomore Raena Childers leaving the field with tears in her eyes following the postgame team meeting. After playing the Buckeyes tough throughout and even-up on the stat sheet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KU Sports
Upgraded roster just one part of the ongoing culture change taking place within the Kansas football program
For the entirety of the 16 months since he took the head coaching job at Kansas, Lance Leipold and many around him have talked about changing the culture of Kansas football. Thanks to a couple of his comments at Wednesday’s annual media day, we now know what at least part of that process looks like.
KU Sports
Stadium survey sent out to Kansas fans on Wednesday an important part of the big picture of where the project might be headed
It wasn’t exactly breaking ground on a new facility, but it might have been an important step all the same. If nothing else, at least it was something. Kansas Athletics Inc. on Wednesday sent out a survey to tens of thousands of fans designed to collect feedback on the fan experience at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Silver Lake
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small senior class is not stopping Silver Lake from getting themselves back in the state title picture. The Eagles have appeared in 17 state title games, eight of them as champions, most recently in 2013. First year head coach and Eagle alum Logan Pegram takes...
Current breaks Kansas City NWSL attendance record Friday
The Kansas City Current are gearing up to host the largest NWSL crowd in Kansas City history on Friday when they host Angel City FC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kiana Turner
Teenager Kiana Turner was last seen on Aug. 2, 2022, in Princeton, Kan. – a small town about 40 miles south of Lawrence. Missing from: Princeton, Kan. Hair: Brown (dyed black when last seen) Eyes: Blue. Distinguishing marks: ears pierced. If you have information that could help the case,...
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
KCTV 5
Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos can start accepting wagers on Sept. 1. This will apply to both in-person and mobile wagers. According to a video included in the tweet: There will be a tentative soft launch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 12,945-square-foot retail property in Kansas
Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Kansas, Inc. brokered the sale of Lawrence 27, a 12,945-square-foot retail property in Lawrence, Kansas. The property sold for $4.52 million. Zachary Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices, represented...
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years
The Sonic Drive-in in Bonner Springs near Edwardsville has closed its doors. But it does plan to open a new location in a couple years.
Ponca City News
4 Kansas counties complete abortion recount with minimal vote count changes
Body KATIE BERNARD and CHANCE SWAIM The Kansas City Star Four of the nine counties ordered to undergo a hand recount of votes in Kansas’ abortion ballot initiative have finished their tallies with minimal changes to the overall vote total. Johnson County had not yet begun counting its ballots...
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
New roadwork impacts Lenexa drivers next week
Crews in Lenexa begin the next phase of work at Interstate-435 and 87th Street Parkway. On and off ramps will be closed starting Monday.
WIBW
Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
KAKE TV
Kansas school board meeting gets heated over proposed pronoun policy
GARDNER, Kan. (KMBC) -- Gender identity took center stage during public comment Monday evening at the Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting over a proposed bathroom and pronoun policy. Gardner already has a practice in place with restrooms for men, women and single-occupant restrooms for trans students or others who want their...
Comments / 0