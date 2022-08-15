Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
Spokane Public Schools trains new teachers, not affected by teacher shortage
SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of teachers gathered Tuesday at the Newtech Skills Center for Spokane Public Schools new hire orientation. Sitting among the new teachers was Jingle Gorton. She will be an English Language Development Techer at Shaw Middle School starting this fall. She, along with the approximately 100...
inlander.com
Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer
Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
inlander.com
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard on enrollment, mental health and the coming school year
Adam Swinyard was sworn in as Spokane Public Schools superintendent in July 2020. It was a crazy time for everyone — especially educators. "The pandemic has put us in the midst of a storm," Swinyard said to the Spokane School Board on the night of his swearing-in ceremony. Two...
Majority of testimony shows opposition to banning Critical Race Theory from Mead School District
MEAD, Wash. — People at Monday’s Mead School Board meeting shared mixed opinions about a proposal to ban Critical Race Theory from the district, though most spoke out against the proposal. School Board Leader Michael Cannon put forth the proposal, which suggests prohibiting any teacher, administrator or employee of the district from discussing CRT in the classroom. CRT is not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools and Spokane Education Association reach labor deal
Spokane Public Schools and the Spokane Education Association reached a three year labor deal. On Mondays, there will be late start.
spokanepublicradio.org
Despite county commission rebuff, Spokane Co. GOP pushes for investigation of vote-tabulating machines
As voters and candidates look forward to the November midterms, the Spokane County Republican Party is still thinking about 2020. There’s no proof that anything is wrong with the way Spokane County conducts its elections. No evidence of fraud, no evidence anyone’s votes were changed. No evidence that the tally of a race and its outcome don’t match.
ncwlife.com
Most Spokane students to qualify for taxpayer-funded breakfast and lunch
(The Center Square) – Many students will soon head back to Spokane schools and be able to enjoy breakfast and lunch funded by taxpayers due to a new Washington law. An expansion of the Community Eligibility Provisions program sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, is expected to provide free-to-families meals to more than 12,000 students in Spokane and 92,000 statewide.
FOX 28 Spokane
Two working parents with opposing views speak out after local districts announce changed schedules
SPOKANE, Wash. – Recent schedule changes throughout local school districts, specifically Spokane Public Schools (SPS), are causing parents to speak out. “They need to have the time and resources to do their job,” Christa McCoy said. McCoy is a mom of two kids who attend schools in the area. She’s standing by the decision from SPS and other districts to start some days an hour later this coming school year, even though she works a full-time job as an emergency room coordinator. “I really am ok with whatever it takes to give our teachers the time that they need, they have been through so much in the last year, two really,” McCoy said. From the COVID-19 pandemic taking school online, to system-wide staff shortages, SPS thinks an extra hour every Monday will give teachers more time to collaborate with each other and to make a plan for the week. “If this was going to be affecting me, I’d be outraged,” Andrew Caudell said. During a shaky zoom call, on the job with his daughter in the backseat, Caudell took time today to voice his opinion on SPS and other local school district’s changing their schedules. “Some parents are going to lose their jobs because of this,” Caudell said. Caudell’ daughter is enrolled in the Medical Lake School District, and each Friday her school has a late start, as well. “I don’t see why they need an hour every week to plan their curriculum,” Caudell said. On the other hand, however, McCoy sympathizes with the teaching community. “Most of the teachers I know are spending hours after school, before school, and that’s time that they’re not getting paid for,” McCoy said. “There’s not a good work-life balance for a lot of teachers and they really need to have the resources and the time to teach our kids well.” According to UCLA Health, teens need nine hours of sleep per night, and many do not get that. So, that extra hour each Monday could be hugely beneficial. McCoy’s oldest son advocates for the change. “He always says that school would be so much easier for him if he could start later, so even if it’s one day a week I’m sure he’ll be happy,” McCoy said. Caudell understands the benefits from more sleep, but he thinks the strain on working families outweighs those benefits. “That doesn’t change the reality for working parents,” Caudell said. Caudell worries for the parents that can’t rely on school buses or family to take their children to school an hour later. But McCoy said the school district will know what’s best for the kids. “With these teachers that are working with kids, they are the ones that know what’s going to work,” McCoy said. KHQ reached out to Spokane Public Schools Wednesday for a comment, but they were not available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Incumbent Haskell, Conklin advance to general election for Spokane County Prosecutor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deb Conklin will face off against incumbent Larry Haskell in the November race for Spokane County Prosecutor. Certified election results show Haskell received 28.02% of the votes while Conklin received 27.13% of the votes, a margin of less than 1%. Because candidates Steffanie Collins and Stephanie...
inlander.com
Local leaders need to first restore law and order, then tackle much-needed reforms
Community safety is one reason we have a government, but across Washington state governments are failing to provide this basic service. For crime and safety, Spokane, for example, is ranked in the bottom 3 percent of U.S. cities, according to data compiled by neighborhoodscout.com. Total crime in Spokane is 145 percent above the national average. Property crime is 163 percent above the national average, and violent crime is 55 percent higher. In Spokane, the murder and assault rates are twice the Washington state average, all according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report. These aren't just statistics; they're signs of a weakening community.
1 of 3 emergency rent application portals to close due to exhausted funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of three emergency rent assistance application portals available to Spokane tenants and landlords will stop accepting applications due to funds being exhausted. The portal through contractor LiveStories will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 19. LiveStories has received more than 500 applications since reopening...
Whitworth reaches ‘final resolution’ in network security breach
SPOKANE, Wash – Whitworth University officials say they have reached a “final resolution” in a network security breach. The university’s information systems were hacked in late July. A message to the Whitworth community says there is a chance personal student, alumni, employer or donor information was compromised. If an investigation determines that is the case, those impacted will be notified. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inlander.com
Spokane's new land bank wants to obtain properties so nonprofits can build low-income housing
While many nonprofits want to build low-income housing, at times it can be difficult to get things rolling. For example, when a nonprofit applies for housing project grants from the state or federal government, agencies often want to see that an organization already has the land to build on, says Ben Stuckart, executive director of the Low Income Housing Consortium.
Spokane County aquatic centers closing Sunday
SPOKANE CO., Wash. – Spokane County aquatic7 centers will close for the season on Sunday. The Northside and Southside facilities will close at 5:30 p.m. that day. Tickets for both facilities are still available for this weekend and can be purchased online. Session times for each day run from...
Road construction begins Monday on Highway 53 near Hauser
HAUSER, Idaho — Idaho and Washington drivers will see delays on US Highway 53 near Hauser starting next week. According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), drivers will see speed limits reduced on Highway 53 starting Monday, Aug. 22, from the Washington state line to Rathdrum, as crews work on the highway to add a center left turn lane. Two lanes will remain open through construction.
spokanepublicradio.org
After losing town doctor, Fairfield, surrounding communities are being served by a mobile clinic
A critical shortage of primary care doctors in Washington and Idaho is especially felt in Fairfield, a farming town about 40 minutes south of Spokane. Neither Fairfield, or any of the surrounding rural communities, has a permanent doctor. Fairfield Mayor Jamie Paden says that’s led to delayed care, or even...
inlander.com
A local food truck is 'building community through the universal language of food'
Island Style Food Truck founder Nicholas DeCaro has never heard of John Donne, a 16th-century English priest who wrote what's now known as the poem "No Man Is an Island." Although they're centuries apart, the two men have some things in common. Both triumphed over personal setbacks, employing the island as a metaphor to inspire others.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Coolin development heats up
COOLIN — In a blow to rural and environmental advocates, Bonner County commissioners have decided they will not reconsider Tricore Investment’s minor land division in the Coolin Wetlands. “We met with our legal counsel and Planning to review any potential reason or manner that might need to be...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Police: Teacher turns himself in, booked for relationship with former student
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Last month, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD) was made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher and a former student. According to police, the relationship started in 2012 and lasted for several years while the student...
Comments / 3