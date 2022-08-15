ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

55th Annual Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival

By Tristan Klinefelter
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIbqD_0hIFVv0300

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 55th Annual Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival will be going on from Sunday, August 14th until Saturday, August 20th.

Various vendors, kids’ activities, live bands, and magic shows will be happening throughout the week. Sheila Schreckengost is the chairman of the Groundhog Festival and she is looking forward to all the events as well as seeing members of the Punxsutawney community.

“We have entertainment lined up for every night of the week, children’s entertainment for during the day, dinosaurs, crafts, vendors, food. I guess my favorite part of the event is the fact that we get to see many many people from our community and outside the community. And Just hope to have a lot of people out here to check things out,” Schreckengost said.

‘Heroes’ Walk 2022′ set for 21st anniversary of Flight 93

One of the entertainers is Billy Heh and he comes all the way from Pittsburgh to perform. He also is looking forward to performing as well as meeting new people.

“Well, here I’ll be doing two separate different things. I’ll be doing balloon art for kids and even the young adults and whatnot and also magic shows. I do a magic show each day that I am here. I think my favorite thing to do is just to interact with people. I like to Interact with the audience and meet different people. I think that one of the benefits of the job I have is that I get to meet a lot of interesting people,” Heh said.

Full List of events:

Monday, August 15th

  • 10 a.m. -6 p.m. – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatables (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)
  • 12:30 p.m. – Billy Heh Magic
  • 1:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 2:30 p.m. – Billy Heh Balloons
  • 3:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 6 – 8:30 p.m. – Bridges Eagles Tribute Band (An intermission is scheduled from 7 – 7:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, August 16th

  • 10:00-6:00 – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatables (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)
  • 12:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 1:30 p.m. – Billy Heh Magic
  • 3 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 4 p.m. – Billy Heh Balloons
  • 6 – 8:30 p.m. – Saddle Up (An intermission is scheduled from 7 – 7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, August 17th

  • 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatable (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)
  • 12:30 p.m. – Billy Heh Magic
  • 1:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 2:30 p.m. – Billy heh Balloons
  • 3:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 6 – 8:30 p.m. – Velveeta – 80’s Tribute (An intermission is scheduled from 7 – 7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, August 18th

  • 10 a.m. -6 p.m. – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatable (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)
  • Noon – Sack Race/ Hula Hoop Relay Race
  • 1:30 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Stage Show
  • 2:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 5-6 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Show
  • 7 – 9:30 p.m. – Jess Zimmerman Band (An intermission is scheduled from 8 – 8:30 p.m.)

Friday, August 19th

  • 10 a.m. -6 p.m. – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatable (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)
  • Noon – Ninja Obstacle Course
  • 1:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 2:30 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Strolling
  • 3:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 4:30 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Stage Show
  • 5:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 6 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Strolling
  • 7 – 9:30 p.m. – Uptown Band (An intermission is scheduled from 8 – 8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, August 20th

  • 10 a.m. -6 p.m. – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatable (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)
  • Noon – 2:30 p.m. – Kenton Stitch Band (An intermission is scheduled from 1 – 1:30 p.m.)
  • 2 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 3 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Stage Show
  • 4 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit
  • 5 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Strolling
  • 7 – 9:30 p.m. – Rick K Road Trip (An intermission is scheduled from 8 – 8:30 p.m.)

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The event is taking place back at last year’s location, Yoder’s Antique Mall, 14342 Rt. 36 Punxsutawney.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Altoona church hosting annual back-to-school supply giveaway

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bethany Lutheran Church is hosting their annual back-to-school supply giveaway in Altoona this weekend. The giveaway is being held at the church on 3rd Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables will be filled with backpacks, notebooks, pencils, markers and just about anything your child […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Remembering Festival of the Arts poster designer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For over 40 years, one man designed the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts poster: Lanny Sommese. “Lanny was a force of nature,” Rick Byrant, the festival’s executive director said. “He had a larger-than-life personality.”  Sommese’s vibrant and colorful posters included motifs of jesters, musical instruments, and birds. “Each one […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Centre County Grange Fair

Beginning this week, in Centre County, it’s another edition of the Grange Fair. A unique experience for both those camping at the fair, and visitors. As Gary Sinderson tells us the event, and the fair grounds continues to see changes. What ever you may think of it plenty here...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Childhood cancer awareness event comes to PNG Stadium

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– September is considered Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Brian Morden Foundation in Altoona will be raising funds and awareness with their upcoming event at PNG Stadium. On Aug. 20, the foundation will hold their kick off event at the Altoona Curve game against the Harrisburg Senators. Each person that attends […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Punxsutawney, PA
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Punxsutawney, PA
Punxsutawney, PA
Government
WTAJ

Johnstown barbershop offering haircut promo ahead of school year

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)—Barber and Gents on Vine Street in Johnstown is making a difference for families and children by offering a haircut promotion for the school year. This promotion is in collaboration with the Johnstown Police Department. Many officers use the location as their barber. The goal is to help lower-income families who are struggling […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Firehouse Subs coming to Altoona this fall

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Firehouse Subs is coming soon to the Logan Plank Cross. That’s right sandwich lovers, the successful chain is making its way to Altoona to share its subs with the 814 community. Owners and operators of the Johnstown Firehouse Subs, Melissa (Missy) Kreutzberger and Joanne Lysinger, will be running […]
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Smokey Axe Grille Brings ‘Craft Food for Craft Beer’ to Axemann Brewery

Axemann Brewery has found a new in-house food partner in The Smokey Axe Grille, and according to brewery owner Rod Stahl, it makes for the “perfect pairing.”. “The new slogan for the partnership is ‘Craft food for craft beer,’ and it really fits because the food he (chef Justin Leiter) makes are things you would see at a regular bar or restaurant, but he seems to put a little craft flair on whatever that is,” said Stahl.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Magic Mike#Groundhog#Balloon Art#Magic Show#Antique
PhillyBite

Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County

Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

FRIDAY: Make-A-Wish night at State College Spikes Game

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You can help wishes come true for children in Central Pennsylvania. Friday, August 19 is Make-A-Wish night at the State College Spikes baseball game. For every ticket sold, a $2 donation goes toward the Greater Pennsylvania chapter. There were also be 50/50 raffles to benefit the organization. “Without the donations, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona church sees uptick in people at food pantries, all are welcome

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local church that has food pantries for families has seen an uptick in people and it wants to remind everyone that it’s open for the entire community. The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona says it’s seeing more regular families at its food pantries, especially as the summer has gone by. “We […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

First autocross event within the last 40 years comes to Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been four decades since Altoona has had an autocross event but that ends in August. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America will be holding an autocross event on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bellwood Antis Youth Softball tournament this weekend

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — This weekend, the Bellwood Antis Youth Softball League (BAYSL) is hosting a fundraising softball tournament for a disease found mostly in children. The “Swinging for a Cure” tournament for boys and girls 8 to 10 is the organization’s first 10-and-under tournament and will take place from Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8:30 a.m. […]
BELLWOOD, PA
explore venango

Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
SENECA, PA
WTAJ

Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

School supplies, free haircuts at ‘Back to School Blessing Bash’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The start of the new school year is right around the corner and back-to-school shopping can be expensive, which is why a school district will be holding a back-to-school bash. Blacklick Valley School District in Cambria County will be holding a “Back to School Blessing Bash” and handing out school supplies […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police plan ‘active shooter’ drill in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans have been made for an active shooter drill/training to take place at the Curwensville High School next week, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The drill and training will involve the state police and numerous government agencies from across Clearfield County. It is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Strawberry Fields Inc. to take over former House of Care

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second Fairweather Lodge is coming to State College. It’s a program led by Strawberry Fields Inc. that provides permanent housing for adults with mental illness who are active members of the community and wish to live independently but struggle to do so financially. The first Fairweather Lodge opened about […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy