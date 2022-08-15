BALTIMORE -- An unidentified man was shot and killed early Saturday in Carrollton Ridge, police said.Police were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street about 12:39 a.m.Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man in an alley adjacent to the 2300 block of Ashton Street. The man had been shot.He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 MINUTES AGO