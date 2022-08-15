ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Corydon Times-Republican

Nonprofit raises concerns that Iowa regulators are facilitating 'puppy laundering'

This beagle was allegedly offered for sale in a California store that claimed it was sourced from Bark Adoptions. The entity may have had custody of the dog for only a few hours after acquiring it from Rescue Pets Iowa and JAK’s. The Iowa companies stand accused of routing puppy mill dogs to California where they could be sold as “rescue” puppies. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.)
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Photos: Illinois State Fair political days through the years

‘Democrats deliver’ is party’s rallying cry at Illinois State Fair. This year’s gathering of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association had 19 speakers, including congressional and statewide candidates and the Democratic leaders of the General Assembly.
ILLINOIS STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Utilities board to proceed with pipeline permit scheduling

Geri Huser, the chairperson of the Iowa Utilities Board, is one of three people who will decide whether liquid carbon pipelines can be built in Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State regulators are poised to hold a scheduling conference that will guide the rest of the permit process...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

DOE discharges $15.7 million for Iowa ITT Tech Institute student loans

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s discharging all remaining federal student loans for former ITT Technical Institute students. This action applies to 900 borrowers in Iowa, who will get $15.7 million in debts discharged, a news release from Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office said. Borrowers received the loans to attend the for-profit school from 2005 through September 2016, when it closed. It also includes borrowers who have not yet applied for a borrower defense to repayment discharge.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Bandaloni performs at the Iowa State Fair

Bandaloni delights young and old at Iowa State Fair with one-man band. Paul David plays a collection of instruments as he entertains crowds at the state fair.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Scam Alert by the Iowa Judicial Branch

The Iowa Judicial Branch received reports of a jury scam currently in operation in several locations throughout the state.　 In the scam, the perpetrators of the scam call the victim and falsely claim to be from the local sheriff or police department wanting to verify the victim's home address. The caller then informs the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest for failure to appear for a jury service. The caller gives specific information regarding the county attorney and district court judge and amounts owed to the courts, in one case $494 (fine), $494 (contempt of court) and $189 (warrant processing fee). Losses have gone as high as $1,750 in Iowa.　
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Mason City man picks up $30,000 lottery ticket

A North Iowa man grabbed a $10,000 lottery prize playing a "Super 20s" scratch ticket. Miguel Ramirez of Mason City bought the winning Iowa Lottery ticket at Midtown Liquor & Vape, located at 824 N Federal Ave. in Mason City, according to a press release. Ramirez claimed his prize at...
MASON CITY, IA

