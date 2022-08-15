The Iowa Judicial Branch received reports of a jury scam currently in operation in several locations throughout the state. In the scam, the perpetrators of the scam call the victim and falsely claim to be from the local sheriff or police department wanting to verify the victim's home address. The caller then informs the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest for failure to appear for a jury service. The caller gives specific information regarding the county attorney and district court judge and amounts owed to the courts, in one case $494 (fine), $494 (contempt of court) and $189 (warrant processing fee). Losses have gone as high as $1,750 in Iowa.

