blufftonbeavers.com
Beavers ready for year one with Coach Gulick
BLUFFTON, Ohio - With the 2022 cross country season just around the corner, first-year Head Coach Connor Gulick, a 2020 Bluffton alum, is ready for his inaugural season at the helm. The cupboard is far from empty and the Beavers are ready to put on display the work they have done in preparing for 2022.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mohawk falls to Calvert in season opener
TIFFIN — For the entire game, Tiffin Calvert coach Steve Reser preached patience to his team. And, when Mohawk placekicker Brayden Chester booted a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, giving the Warriors a 3-0 lead at the break, the Senecas didn’t panic.
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 1
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catch the highlights of Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday for week one in the videos below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Lima News
Celina looks to reverse losing trend
CELINA — Reverse the trend. Celina head coach Brennen Bader is looking to turn things around after the Bulldogs endured a 1-9 season nd the Bulldog mentor hopes last year’s hard knocks lead to more wins this season. In 2017, the Bulldogs finished second in the Western Buckeye...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
toledocitypaper.com
Arnie’s returns to Toledo after 8 years
When Arnie’s closed in 2014, Toledo lost an establishment that epitomized the atmosphere of a classic neighborhood bar. But as the original location’s final owner, Singh Grewal knew Arnie’s closing was only a hiatus. “I would have always felt incomplete if I didn’t open Arnie’s back up,”...
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
toledocitypaper.com
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone
It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
13abc.com
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You’re probably used to seeing the 180th flying their jets around lately with all their drills. But for the next few days, you may spot some more unique and rare aircraft. “We are the AirPower History Tour, that’s what we brand ourselves,” said Jacques Robitaille,...
Lima News
OVI checkpoint in Van Wert
VAN WERT — Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a release of an OVI checkpoint beginning tomorrow evening. The goal is to interrupt and stop impaired drivers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will release the location of the checkpoint on Friday. According to a recent press release, “Based on provisional...
hometownstations.com
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
themirrornewspaper.com
The Federal Inn Bed-And-Breakfast Debuts In Uptown Maumee
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A pop of chartreuse set against dark gray siding greets the visitors of 219 E. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee, and the bursts of color don’t stop at the front door. Nestled in the residential portion of Wayne Street is The...
Honoring Allen County’s first families
LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
Lima News
Putnam County economic developments highlighted
OTTAWA — Recent private sector achievements were touted Thursday as representatives of local businesses and governments gathered for the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation’s annual State of the Vision meeting. Director Amy Sealts reported figures for projects that the Putnam County CIC had a role in facilitating over...
WANE-TV
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
crawfordcountynow.com
Two motorcycle accident east of Sulphur Springs
SULPHUR SPRINGS—On Thursday, August 18 at 12:48 PM, Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a three-vehicle injury crash involving a minivan and two motorcycles that occurred on State Route 602 at State Route 96. A preliminary investigation shows that Sutter had been traveling westbound on State Route 96 in...
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
sent-trib.com
Driver leads law enforcement on chase, escapes after crashing into field
A driver who led several police agencies on a chase down Interstate 75, then crashed into a Bowling Green field and escaped, is still being sought. Bowling Green police assisted the Ohio State Patrol in the pursuit of a vehicle early Thursday morning. The driver ran into a field after...
