Rowlett, TX

dallasexpress.com

Dallas ISD Considers Canceling Classes on Election Day

The Dallas Independent School District could follow in the footsteps of Richardson, Garland, and Keller ISDs, all of which have decided not to hold classes on Election Day. Citing “safety concerns of campuses being used as polling places and individuals having open access to more than half of the district campuses,” the district will consider whether to designate Election Day as a “professional development day” without in-person classes.
DALLAS, TX
kagstv.com

$50 million grant program announced for ballistic shields in Texas schools

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced a grant program that will fund ballistic shields and travel reimbursements for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. The money comes from $105.5 million, Abbott and state lawmakers set aside after the Uvalde shooting. In the video from Uvalde, you can...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns

DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
DESOTO, TX
kagstv.com

Abbott, O'Rourke make stops in Central Texas this week

AUSTIN, Texas — In the race for Texas governor, incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are making the rounds in Central Texas this week. Gov. Abbott was in Temple on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting. He spoke about economic development in Texas and the importance of growing the state's economy in small and mid-size cities like Temple.
TEXAS STATE
desotoisd.org

DeSoto ISD Mask Mandate 081522

DeSoto ISD will open the 2022-2023 school year under a continuation of the district’s mask mandate which was enacted by the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees following a recommendation from the district’s former administration in August 2021. The District is still under mandate which requires that all persons...
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Organizations Rally Together After The Death of Lancaster Youth Football Coach

Outside Dallas City Hall Thursday, a call to action rally started with prayer followed by strong words from the podium. "How do we make good on such a horrible situation?” asked Dr. Keisha Lankford with Lankford Avenue Services. “We all need to look in the mirror and ask, 'what do we need to do? What can I do?' We cannot pass blame. We cannot look to people outside our community. We have to look within."
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite ISD student recognized for helping wheelchair-bound resident in Balch Springs fire

A Horn High School freshman was commended for his bravery for assisting families whose homes burnt down in a recent fire in Balch Springs. Angel Romero was awarded the Certificate of Bravery by the Mesquite Police Department and the Citizen Hero Award by Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Gordon and Fire Chief Eric Neal after helping a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Garland, Irving ISDs Report Bus Delays Due to Driver Shortages

Students in the Garland and Irving ISD are being subjected to delays due to a shortage of bus drivers. The Garland ISD said they were facing major staffing shortages Monday morning and that some students were two hours late to school. They expect to deal with the same issue in the afternoon as well.
IRVING, TX
texasmetronews.com

Rededication of “White Only” water fountain sign

The Dallas County Commissioners’ Court is holding a “Rededication” of the “White Only” water fountain sign, discovered in the building almost 20 years ago. The historical ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18th in the 1st floor lobby of the newly renovated Dallas County Recorde Building, 500 Elm Street, Dallas, 75202 situated at the corner of Elm and Houston Street.
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month

DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off Alone

A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
RED OAK, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: UTA Is the Top Nursing Program in the Region and Texas Health Releases its Social Impact Report

The nursing program at the University of Texas at Arlington has been named the top nursing program in Dallas Fort-Worth by the Nursing Schools Almanac. It was also named fifth in the Southwest U.S. and a top 50 school in the nation. Over the last 10 years, the program has graduated 600 prelicensure Bachelor of Nursing students each year, with a 91 percent first-time National Council Licensure Examination pass rate. The program was also named one of the top RN to BSN programs by everynurse.org earlier this year. The almanac evaluated 3,000 schools across the country, assessing academic prestige, program breadth, and student success on nursing licensure examinations.
DALLAS, TX

