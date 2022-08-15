Read full article on original website
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Carbon Monoxide Forces Evacuation of Dallas ApartmentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
First Responders Concerned with Road Closures During DART ConstructionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Dallas ISD Considers Canceling Classes on Election Day
The Dallas Independent School District could follow in the footsteps of Richardson, Garland, and Keller ISDs, all of which have decided not to hold classes on Election Day. Citing “safety concerns of campuses being used as polling places and individuals having open access to more than half of the district campuses,” the district will consider whether to designate Election Day as a “professional development day” without in-person classes.
kagstv.com
'Lack of accountability' | North Texas nonprofit founder addresses issues affecting students' post-high school success
TEXAS, USA — In 2015, Texas adopted the 60-by-30 plan. The goal: 60% of high school graduates in Texas would earn a certificate or degree by 2030. But the state’s own data shows we’re moving further away from that goal. Since the plan was launched, Texas students have gone from 33% succeeding to 26% succeeding.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Teacher Returns From Retirement to Fill Staffing Gap, Becomes Standout in Dallas ISD
Students in Frankie Weathers' fifth-grade class have some big shoes to fill. "I hate to brag or be boastful, but I did have the highest scores in the building," said Weathers, who teaches fifth-grade reading and social studies at Edna Rowe Elementary in the Dallas ISD. Her class was the...
kagstv.com
$50 million grant program announced for ballistic shields in Texas schools
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced a grant program that will fund ballistic shields and travel reimbursements for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. The money comes from $105.5 million, Abbott and state lawmakers set aside after the Uvalde shooting. In the video from Uvalde, you can...
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
fox4news.com
Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns
DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
kagstv.com
Abbott, O'Rourke make stops in Central Texas this week
AUSTIN, Texas — In the race for Texas governor, incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are making the rounds in Central Texas this week. Gov. Abbott was in Temple on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting. He spoke about economic development in Texas and the importance of growing the state's economy in small and mid-size cities like Temple.
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
dmagazine.com
The Dallas County Commissioners Court Approves Its Own Local Abortion Declaration
The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution aimed at protecting pregnant people from prosecution should they seek an abortion, citing the right to keep the doctor-patient relationship private. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in June that he would not prosecute any cases...
desotoisd.org
DeSoto ISD Mask Mandate 081522
DeSoto ISD will open the 2022-2023 school year under a continuation of the district’s mask mandate which was enacted by the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees following a recommendation from the district’s former administration in August 2021. The District is still under mandate which requires that all persons...
Rockwall dad donates half his liver to son in life-changing transplant surgery today
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 17, 2022) Today the Holloway family waits on pins and needles as two members of their family – father and son – undergo life-changing surgery at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. Twenty-two-year old Luke Holloway, a Rockwall ISD graduate now living in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Organizations Rally Together After The Death of Lancaster Youth Football Coach
Outside Dallas City Hall Thursday, a call to action rally started with prayer followed by strong words from the podium. "How do we make good on such a horrible situation?” asked Dr. Keisha Lankford with Lankford Avenue Services. “We all need to look in the mirror and ask, 'what do we need to do? What can I do?' We cannot pass blame. We cannot look to people outside our community. We have to look within."
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD student recognized for helping wheelchair-bound resident in Balch Springs fire
A Horn High School freshman was commended for his bravery for assisting families whose homes burnt down in a recent fire in Balch Springs. Angel Romero was awarded the Certificate of Bravery by the Mesquite Police Department and the Citizen Hero Award by Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Gordon and Fire Chief Eric Neal after helping a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety.
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Garland, Irving ISDs Report Bus Delays Due to Driver Shortages
Students in the Garland and Irving ISD are being subjected to delays due to a shortage of bus drivers. The Garland ISD said they were facing major staffing shortages Monday morning and that some students were two hours late to school. They expect to deal with the same issue in the afternoon as well.
texasmetronews.com
Rededication of “White Only” water fountain sign
The Dallas County Commissioners’ Court is holding a “Rededication” of the “White Only” water fountain sign, discovered in the building almost 20 years ago. The historical ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18th in the 1st floor lobby of the newly renovated Dallas County Recorde Building, 500 Elm Street, Dallas, 75202 situated at the corner of Elm and Houston Street.
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
‘Hydrate the Hood’ returns for second annual gathering on Aug. 27
“Hydrate the Hood” will return to Dallas on Aug. 27. This family, fun event is led by Katrina Chaney of The Dro Guapo Project and is designed to connect with the community and raise awareness of the impact of gun violence on communities. The event will take place from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off Alone
A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: UTA Is the Top Nursing Program in the Region and Texas Health Releases its Social Impact Report
The nursing program at the University of Texas at Arlington has been named the top nursing program in Dallas Fort-Worth by the Nursing Schools Almanac. It was also named fifth in the Southwest U.S. and a top 50 school in the nation. Over the last 10 years, the program has graduated 600 prelicensure Bachelor of Nursing students each year, with a 91 percent first-time National Council Licensure Examination pass rate. The program was also named one of the top RN to BSN programs by everynurse.org earlier this year. The almanac evaluated 3,000 schools across the country, assessing academic prestige, program breadth, and student success on nursing licensure examinations.
