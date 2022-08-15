Read full article on original website
dornob.com
Bohinc Studio’s Peaches Collection Celebrates the Soft, Curvy Female Form
Replete with soft, fleshy curves and creases, the latest collection of furniture by Bohinc Studio doesn’t shy away from citing its inspiration: the female form. Consisting of three pieces, including the Big Girl armchair, the Derriére armchair, and the Peachy pouf, the Peaches collection isn’t exactly subtle, particularly when rendered in a pale shade of warm pink. Fittingly enough, the collection made its debut in the abandoned nunnery called Casa Delle Suore in Alcova for Milan Design Week.
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal announces collaboration
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece’s eponymous label has collaborated with design house Schumacher on a collection of fabrics and wallpapers. RELATED: ‘Modern’ Crown Princess Marie-Chantal opens up about her kids and ‘never exploiting’ her royal family View...
Harper's Bazaar
Solid & Striped Launches Ready-to-Wear with Killer Knit Sets
Solid & Striped, best known for its swim, has been dipping a toe into the ready-to-wear game, but it's diving full in for fall. We first took notice of the brand when we spotted its striped one-pieces and haven't looked back. That same sense for classic prep endures with this latest launch—but with a sexier jet-set twist.
Collection
A full denim hoop skirt — almost 18th century bustle–level in volume — is displayed on a mannequin upon entering Christian Cowan’s Soho flagship store in New York. Paired with a cropped white tank top slashed just below the bust, it’s like a Y2K version of a ball gown—something Britney Spears would wear to the Oscars in 2001. For the designer, this fearless (and head-turning) spirit is exactly what he wanted to embody in his very first resort collection; he found inspiration in women who like to dress up and take risks — characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. “We [design] for those who want to be complimented, who aren’t afraid of being the main character, and have fun with fashion,” said Cowan. “I feel that’s Carrie.”
marthastewart.com
For Katherine Hayes, Designing Ethically Made Jewelry Is a Dream Career Come True
Have you ever wondered how to turn your dreams of owning your own business into a reality? We can help. Each week, as part of our Self Made series, we showcase female entrepreneurs—as well as their quality, handmade goods—and share their best advice related to starting, maintaining, and growing your own business.
How a Young French Designer Makes Tables That Look Like He Captured the Ocean
When Julien Lagueste recalls his childhood growing up in the French city of La Trinité-sur-Mer, a memory firmly fixed in his mind are the summers his family would spend by the sea. He was entranced by the Mediterranean landscape, so it’s not by chance that the designer’s work evokes the shore—the paleness of the sand, the organic shape of eroded stone, the reflections and blue hue of the water. Using wood and epoxy resin to mesmerizing effect, Lagueste’s experimental series of coffee and side tables creates the illusion of looking at the cerulean-colored ocean itself. It was for his 2016...
Jewellery maker Pandora goes big on lab-made diamonds with North American launch
COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Pandora (PNDORA.CO), the world's largest jewellery maker, said on Tuesday it would move ahead with its bet on lab-made diamonds, following its announcement last year to stop selling mined diamonds.
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner's Crochet Tank Is the Perfect Autumn Transition Piece
Kendall Jenner gave us the best example of summer-to-autumn dressing when she stepped out for a grocery run yesterday. The supermodel put together a classic look, pairing elevated basics that alone transcend seasons: a cropped beige crochet tank with a deep-V neckline, icy white mom jeans cinched with a black leather belt, and glossy black square-toe ballerina flats.
Elle
Hill House Home’s New Shoes and Jewelry Are Here to Take Your Nap Dresses to the Next Level
Now and then, when a fashion piece is really good (in every sort of way), it becomes one for the masses. Such was the case with Hill House Home’s Nap Dress. No doubt you’ve seen it, whether on your Instagram feed or IRL. Maybe you even own one or two (but let’s be honest, maybe the count is up to three). That’s the type of power this dress—and every iteration that has followed—wields.
Harper's Bazaar
Nicky Zimmermann's guide to curating the perfect summer wardrobe
As the designer behind one of the world's most successful resortwear brands, Nicky Zimmermann knows a thing or two about putting together a stylish summer wardrobe. Since launching her eponymous label with her sister Simone in 1991, Zimmermann's designs have been seen on some of the world's most beautiful women (Margot Robbie, Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Katie Holmes) who can't get enough of the Australian brand's pretty printed dresses and flattering swimwear. Today, the brand has standalone stores in Australia and a flagship in London, proving that the appetite for high-quality (and Instagrammable) vacation wear is going nowhere anytime soon. This is a brand that means – and is in – business.
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. Launches New Tiffany Lock Bracelet Collection
Tiffany & Co. has officially launched its new “Tiffany Loc” collection, drawing from the archives to re-envision the symbolic idea of the padlock. Arriving as a token of togetherness and inclusivity, the sleek bangles feature an innovative swivel mechanism that took over a year to develop and is found in different combinations of white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and pavé diamonds.
Farm Rio Debuts First Fall Footwear Collection with Colorful Puffer Boots, Crochet Mules and More
Farm Rio is expanding its footwear range this season, thanks to its first-ever fall collection. In the new line launching this week, the Brazilian brand continues the focus on color and artisanal craftsmanship that began in its debut shoe launch with Nordstrom this spring. Highlighting the rich colors and tonal hues seen throughout the season, the vegan fall collection spotlights relaxed mules and clogs. Both in flat, low-heeled and platform styles with rounded toes, the style is given a vibrant Farm Rio makeover with bursts of tropical color. Faux leather is reworked with bright beaded patterns and fringe, while elsewhere swirling botanical...
Gucci’s New Homeware Collection Brings Its Signature Style to Plates, Coasters and More
Gucci wants to help you dress your living room as lavishly as you dress yourself. The Italian fashion house’s new Décor collection brings its unique and vibrant style from the wardrobe to your home. This drop features new interpretations of its archival prints and animal totems applied to a range of objects and furniture, including chairs, cushions, wallpaper and ceramic tableware.
CNET
Nab 20% Off All Pearl Jewelry at Sterling Forever
Sterling Forever is back with a new offer for 20% off all pearl jewelry using the offer code PEARLS. There's no visible end date, but there are several options to shop for if something happens to sell out. And, when you spend $75, you'll get free shipping too. While Sterling...
Essence
Teva Foot And Coco & Breezy Collaborate To Create A Chic Outdoor Collection
The sunglasses and sandals collab between Coco & Breezy and Teva is just what we needed!. When it comes to Coco & Breezy, “cool” just immediately comes to mind. With Teva®, a brand of Deckers Brands, the twin sister powerhouses, who have been designing fashionable eyewear for more than a decade, have recently launched a capsule collection of shoes and sunglasses produced with eco-friendly materials and accessible in all gender sizing.
Couples are swapping out natural diamonds in rings for larger, cheaper lab-made ones
Lab-grown diamonds have become so popular with consumers that some couples are asking jewelers to swap the natural diamond in their rings for a lab-created sparkler.
Louis Vuitton Is About to Drop a Bold, Updated Take on Its Empreinte Jewelry Collection
Louis Vuitton introduced its Empreinte jewelry collection in 2004, but the latest chapter, available online and in stores on August 19, offers a bold new take that also addresses one of the industry’s fastest-growing trends: gender-neutral designs. “Empreinte” translates to imprint or impression, but it also can be used to describe a footprint or handprint, making it an apt moniker for a collection that’s rooted in highlighting the unique signatures and design codes of this iconic French house. Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of jewelry and watches, indeed shines a spotlight on both the label’s best-known and more subtle details,...
Vogue
Ganni X Levi’s Latest Collaboration Is All About Natural Dyes
Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup is obsessed with collabs. But while many modern-day fashion collaborations are designed to shift more product, for Ganni, responsibility has got to be at the core. “From the beginning, we’ve always said we cannot do any collabs without [them] being somehow responsible,” Reffstrup tells Vogue from the brand’s headquarters in Copenhagen. “It’s [about] always pushing each other to be better versions of ourselves.”
Complex
Raheem Sterling Unveils New Heritage-Inspired Clarks Collaboration
England and Chelsea footballer Raheem Sterling has unveiled his eagerly-anticipated footwear collection with British shoemaker Clarks. The collaboration—which follows Sterling’s newly appointed role as global ambassador—reimagines the label’s signature Wallabee Boot and Desert Trek in a way which pays homage to the player’s upbringing. With...
BHG
A BHG Editor Brings '70s Style to This Once-Neglected Midcentury Modern Home
As an editor, I love an "old house meets new owner" story. But mine was feeling less fairy tale and more "delusional woman buys crumbling box"—until I stumbled on shots of my own house in a 1974 issue of Better Homes & Gardens. With a flood of new inspiration, I set about helping her flaunt, rather than hide, her age.
