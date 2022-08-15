Read full article on original website
itechpost.com
Elon Musk Responds to Ford CEO Jim Farley’s Jab on Tesla Cybertruck EV Delays
Elon Musk responds to Ford Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Farley after the latter boasted about leading the electric pickup truck market amid theTesla Cybertruck electric vehicle (EV) delays. Farley called out the Tesla CEO, claiming that Ford is now the leader of all EV pickup trucks in the United...
electrek.co
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
electrek.co
Average electric car price hit $66,000 in the US, but that’s not the whole story
The average electric car price in the United States hit $66,000 last month – a more than 13% increase year over year. That’s a bit disappointing since the promise has been that EV prices would come down, but this price increase isn’t the whole story. One of...
Who Owns Ford Motor Company? It’s Complicated
Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is the second-largest U.S.-based automaker. It was founded in 1903 by Henry Ford. The company is credited with revolutionizing the automotive industry. Who owns Ford Motor Company now?. Article continues below advertisement. When Ford was incorporated in 1903, it had 12 investors and 1,000 shares. The...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
A potential contract with FedEx has Ford shares in the spotlight but investors shouldn't count out Workhorse Group in the race for EV delivery.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy now – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next few days now that the House has passed the bill, if President Biden signs it quickly.
teslarati.com
George Soros buys Tesla ($TSLA) and other tech stocks
According to a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, George Soros increased his investments in several tech stocks. The Soros Fund Management opened a new position in Tesla with a total of 29,883 shares worth over $20 million. The management fund also added investments in Ford, Uber, and Twitter while adding to existing states in Lucid and Nio.
Washington Examiner
Automakers rush to sell electric vehicles before Biden signs bill with new rules
Automakers are scrambling to sell their electric vehicles before Friday to get in front of new, more stringent requirements tax credits for the cars that will kick in when President Joe Biden signs the clean energy and healthcare bill set for a vote in the House at the end of the week.
Elon Musk Claps Back At Ford CEO's Tesla Pickup Truck Jab: Here's The Fight
Ford Motor Co.’s F Jim Farley recently took a potshot at Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based manufacturer's own F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck is already the leader in this segment in the U.S., Farley boasted, adding: “Take that, Elon Musk.”. The jab...
torquenews.com
BREAKING! Tesla Inspires BMW With 4680 Batteries, New Deal Shows
Tesla’s use of 4680 cylindrical batteries appears to be inspiring other automakers like the BMW. Reuters exclusively reports that China's EVE to supply BMW with large Tesla-like cylindrical batteries in Europe. "EVE has signed contracts to be BMW's primary supplier of the battery cells in Europe for its new...
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'
Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
torquenews.com
Tesla Crashes US Luxury EV Registrations With Impressive Speed
The speed with which Tesla scales its production and deliveries of electric vehicles is very impressive. Those Tesla competitors that are being displaced will probably continue to shrink, unless they take successful measures. Can they get back Tesla customers?. Thus, new data from Experian has revealed that Tesla is dominating...
Agriculture Online
Tesla disrupted the auto industry. What about agriculture?
Tesla has now sold more than 3 million cars worldwide. There is no doubt that automotive manufacturers are shifting research and development dollars toward making more electric vehicles (EVs) to capture some of Tesla’s growing market dominance in this space. If you, like me, love cars, trucks, and other...
ValueWalk
Walmart Grocery Prices Increased By 21.5% Between July 2019 And July 2022
Consumer price inflation in the US slowed to 8.7% in July 2022 from a 41-year high in June 2022 when the inflation rate accelerated to 9.1%, the highest rate since November 1981. According to The Federal Reserve’s economic projection published on June 15th, 2022, the personal consumption expenditures inflation rate...
electrek.co
Geely Auto report first half 2022 results, pure EV sales surge 520%
Chinese automaker Geely Auto released strong first-half 2022 results today, showing a massive surge in EV sales. The automaker continues growing its electric segment, with pure electric vehicle sales surging 520% from 2021. Although Geely Auto is not a fully electric automaker, it’s aggressively expanding its EV market. The company...
Only 1 of Tesla's Models Qualifies for Biden's $7,500 Rebate
Tesla will again qualify for a tax credit after reaching its original cap in 2018, but not without stipulations restricting credits to a specific price point.
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
biztoc.com
The Motor City is moving south as EVs change the automotive industry
Automakers are investing in towns across the American South. The new plants bring tax and workforce advantages as the industry moves toward EVs.
