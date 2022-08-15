ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Who Owns Ford Motor Company? It’s Complicated

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is the second-largest U.S.-based automaker. It was founded in 1903 by Henry Ford. The company is credited with revolutionizing the automotive industry. Who owns Ford Motor Company now?. Article continues below advertisement. When Ford was incorporated in 1903, it had 12 investors and 1,000 shares. The...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Ford F 150#Retail Investors#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ev#Rowan Street Capital#Dear Partners#Q2 Results
teslarati.com

George Soros buys Tesla ($TSLA) and other tech stocks

According to a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, George Soros increased his investments in several tech stocks. The Soros Fund Management opened a new position in Tesla with a total of 29,883 shares worth over $20 million. The management fund also added investments in Ford, Uber, and Twitter while adding to existing states in Lucid and Nio.
STOCKS
torquenews.com

BREAKING! Tesla Inspires BMW With 4680 Batteries, New Deal Shows

Tesla’s use of 4680 cylindrical batteries appears to be inspiring other automakers like the BMW. Reuters exclusively reports that China's EVE to supply BMW with large Tesla-like cylindrical batteries in Europe. "EVE has signed contracts to be BMW's primary supplier of the battery cells in Europe for its new...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'

Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Tesla Crashes US Luxury EV Registrations With Impressive Speed

The speed with which Tesla scales its production and deliveries of electric vehicles is very impressive. Those Tesla competitors that are being displaced will probably continue to shrink, unless they take successful measures. Can they get back Tesla customers?. Thus, new data from Experian has revealed that Tesla is dominating...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Tesla disrupted the auto industry. What about agriculture?

Tesla has now sold more than 3 million cars worldwide. There is no doubt that automotive manufacturers are shifting research and development dollars toward making more electric vehicles (EVs) to capture some of Tesla’s growing market dominance in this space. If you, like me, love cars, trucks, and other...
AGRICULTURE
electrek.co

Geely Auto report first half 2022 results, pure EV sales surge 520%

Chinese automaker Geely Auto released strong first-half 2022 results today, showing a massive surge in EV sales. The automaker continues growing its electric segment, with pure electric vehicle sales surging 520% from 2021. Although Geely Auto is not a fully electric automaker, it’s aggressively expanding its EV market. The company...
ECONOMY
Axios

The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland

The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy