Orlando Pride General Manager Ian Fleming parted with more of his Smaug-like dragon’s hoard of Allocation Money today by sending $75,000 of it, along with a second-round draft pick, to the Houston Dash in exchange for defender Haley Hanson. The Pride get a much-needed boost to the back line by adding a key member of Houston’s 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup championship-winning side. The 26-year-old has been with the Dash for four and a half seasons and made 15 appearances (11 starts) with second-place Houston this season.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO