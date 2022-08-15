ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

No. 9 Oklahoma in unfamiliar role after coaching change

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — There is a different vibe around the Oklahoma program this year. The Sooners’ run of conference championships ended at six last season with a loss to Oklahoma State that cost them a spot in the Big 12 title game. Coach Lincoln Riley then quickly left for Southern California and quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler transferred elsewhere.
NORMAN, OK
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy