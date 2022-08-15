Read full article on original website
Tracking Tennessee's alternate uniforms and uniform changes in recent years
Tennessee on Thursday announced that its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniform is coming back as part of a series of new uniforms in future season. The original Nike version of the “Smokey Grey” uniform, first worn during the 2015 season, will be worn again this fall in at least one game, while new designs will be unveiled each of the next three seasons in the the Smokey Grey Series. “Each design honors Tennessee’s unique tradition and innovative identity,” the Vols announced.
247Sports
GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?
Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
How new Vols commit Freddie Dilione took his game 'to new levels'
In Freddie Dilione, Tennessee basketball landed a commitment from a player who took his game to “new levels” during a breakout spring and summer. Adam Finkelstein, director of basketball scouting for 247Sports, named Dilione as one of the best guards from this summer’s Adidas 3SSB season. The...
ballparkdigest.com
More SEC facility upgrades on tap at Georgia, Tennessee
We have two more SEC facility upgrades on tap, with Georgia planning Foley Field renovations and the University of Tennessee mapping Lindsay Nelson Stadium enhancements for 2024. As we’ve repeatedly pointed out, we’re in the midst of an arms race when it comes to college ballpark, and ground central in...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols newcomer is already a ‘fan favorite’ among coaches and players
A Tennessee Vols newcomer is already a “fan favorite” among coaches and players in Knoxville. True freshman running back Dylan Sampson is having a solid fall camp and he could end up playing a key role in the Vols’ offense this season. Sampson, a former three-star recruit...
Tennessee to wear ‘Smokey Grey’ uniforms for 1st time since 2017
For the first time in five years, Tennessee football will bring back the popular 'Smokey Grey' uniforms in 2022 with plans to introduce new versions of the alternate design in the coming years.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Revisits Tennessee Flirtations, Says He Saw Job with Vols as ‘Gold Mine’
There was a time — er, there were times, rather — over the last two decades when the University of Tennessee looked as if it may be positioned to scoop up Mike Gundy. On several occasions, matter of fact, talks between he and the school got serious. Multiple...
Vols see freshman edge duo becoming ‘incredible players,’ but patience needed
Joshua Josephs and James Pearce Jr. were arguably the headliners of Tennessee’s 2022 recruiting class, but their Top247 ratings coming out of high school are essentially irrelevant now that they are well into their first training camp with the Vols – save for the expectations those lofty rankings create. The Vols remain bullish on the futures of both edge rushers with outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler saying Wednesday they are destined to become “incredible players,” but neither be Day 1 difference-maker for Tennessee’s defense. However, Ekeler hinted their roles could grow over the course of the upcoming season.
247Sports
Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail
Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel sees the Tennessee offense led by Hendon Hooker as 'dramatically different' in 2022
Josh Heupel has seen a dramatic shift in the Hendon Hooker that quarterbacked Tennessee last season, and what Vols fans can expect this season. It begins with communication, as the Tennessee coach shared on Greg McElroy’s podcast, “Always College Football.”. Hooker last season collected 3,561 yards of total...
Practice observations: Vols get competitive early in 15th preseason practice
Rounding up some injury notes and recapping 1-on-1 battles between the WRs and DBs *and* the O-line and D-line during Tennessee's 15th preseason practice.
wvlt.tv
Vols football tickets going digital, contingency plan in place
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletics is changing the way you’ll get into football games this fall. Officials announced plans to go digital with tickets. You can’t print tickets at home. UT Athletics has contingencies in place to help people. There are still some other...
Preps to Pros: Analyzing Tennessee's 2023 class
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, headlined by superstar QB Nico Iamaleava.
Tennessee Vols morning report: Jerry Mack, Jabari Small, Princeton Fant talk fall camp
Fall camp practices have resumed after the Tennessee Vols’ second scrimmage this past weekend, and that means more interviews with players and coaches. These interviews have revealed key details about what the season may look like, and Tuesday was no different. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with...
Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
wvlt.tv
Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another season of high school football begins August 18 with the Varsity All Access Thursday opener, Rivalry Thursday. Sevier County’s Smoky Bears play host to the Jefferson County Patriots. You can follow the Varsity All Access live scoreboard to watch your team’s progress. JEFFERSON...
Maryville, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wvlt.tv
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope. A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD...
Three pounds of fish thrown out at failing Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
Knoxville revokes beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill for 10 years
The beer license of Hatmaker's Bar & Grill in Fountain City will be suspended following a pre-trial hearing before the City of Knoxville Beer Board.
247Sports
