Joshua Josephs and James Pearce Jr. were arguably the headliners of Tennessee’s 2022 recruiting class, but their Top247 ratings coming out of high school are essentially irrelevant now that they are well into their first training camp with the Vols – save for the expectations those lofty rankings create. The Vols remain bullish on the futures of both edge rushers with outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler saying Wednesday they are destined to become “incredible players,” but neither be Day 1 difference-maker for Tennessee’s defense. However, Ekeler hinted their roles could grow over the course of the upcoming season.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO