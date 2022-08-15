ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Tracking Tennessee's alternate uniforms and uniform changes in recent years

Tennessee on Thursday announced that its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniform is coming back as part of a series of new uniforms in future season. The original Nike version of the “Smokey Grey” uniform, first worn during the 2015 season, will be worn again this fall in at least one game, while new designs will be unveiled each of the next three seasons in the the Smokey Grey Series. “Each design honors Tennessee’s unique tradition and innovative identity,” the Vols announced.
GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?

Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
More SEC facility upgrades on tap at Georgia, Tennessee

We have two more SEC facility upgrades on tap, with Georgia planning Foley Field renovations and the University of Tennessee mapping Lindsay Nelson Stadium enhancements for 2024. As we’ve repeatedly pointed out, we’re in the midst of an arms race when it comes to college ballpark, and ground central in...
Vols see freshman edge duo becoming ‘incredible players,’ but patience needed

Joshua Josephs and James Pearce Jr. were arguably the headliners of Tennessee’s 2022 recruiting class, but their Top247 ratings coming out of high school are essentially irrelevant now that they are well into their first training camp with the Vols – save for the expectations those lofty rankings create. The Vols remain bullish on the futures of both edge rushers with outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler saying Wednesday they are destined to become “incredible players,” but neither be Day 1 difference-maker for Tennessee’s defense. However, Ekeler hinted their roles could grow over the course of the upcoming season.
Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail

Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
Vols football tickets going digital, contingency plan in place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletics is changing the way you’ll get into football games this fall. Officials announced plans to go digital with tickets. You can’t print tickets at home. UT Athletics has contingencies in place to help people. There are still some other...
Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another season of high school football begins August 18 with the Varsity All Access Thursday opener, Rivalry Thursday. Sevier County’s Smoky Bears play host to the Jefferson County Patriots. You can follow the Varsity All Access live scoreboard to watch your team’s progress. JEFFERSON...
