Report: Texans to cut receiver Chad Beebe

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans have to cut from 90 players to 85 players by 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 16, and the club is already getting a headstart.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans are releasing former Minnesota Vikings receiver Chad Beebe.

Beebe was part of a glut of receivers working to provide depth behind Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Chris Moore, and Phillip Dorsett. The leukemia diagnosis of John Metchie provided an opportunity for receivers to get more reps and make an impression on the coaching staff.

The 5-10, 183-pound wideout had just one target in the 17-13 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13 at NRG Stadium.

