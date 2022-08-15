Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
kvrr.com
Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity
ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly...
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man who broke into Wisconsin home wanted a bath
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police who...
fox9.com
Minneapolis schools facing potential lawsuit over teacher retention policy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Twin Cities attorney says a new Minneapolis Public Schools policy is in violation of the 14th amendment of the US Constitution, and he is willing to take the issue to court if the policy is not reversed. The policy states that when there are layoffs,...
mprnews.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam
Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
Camp Counselor From Minnesota Charged With Shooting Arrows At Campers
One of the fun things about summer is all the different outdoor activities kids can do; usually, a day camp is one super fun way to learn new activities and skills. But for a group of kids at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota what happened to them would be pretty traumatic.
Sick Mullet, Bro! Minnesota & Wisconsin Kids Are Finalists In Mullet Championship
This is pretty awesome. Mullets have been making a comeback in recent years. Actually, have they ever really completely gone out of style? To celebrate the business in front and party in the back hairstyle, a national contest was created. The USA Mullet Championships crowns a mullet winner each year in different categories. Two finalists in the kids category are from Minnesota & Wisconsin.
Employee’s Stories of Working at a Haunted Minnesota Hotel
There's a hotel/resort on Leech Lake in Minnesota that looks beautiful. It's in Walker, Minnesota, in north-central Minnesota so about 4.5 hours from Rochester. The place is called Chase on the Lake. There's a restaurant with great views of the lake, nice-looking rooms, a spa, and boat and bike rentals. But Chase on the Lake is also allegedly HAUNTED.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Bloomington Man Accused of Assaulting Woman in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bloomington man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly choking and punching a woman in downtown Rochester. 27-year-old Aaron White made his first court appearance Tuesday. The criminal complaint alleges White assaulted a woman known to him in the 50 block of 3rd St. Southwest around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair
What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. The Minnesota State Fair is set to kick off its 2022 run next week. And the Great Minnesota Get-Together is one place that makes me super happy. Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of banning teachers from displaying pride flag and listing preferred pronouns
A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently...
North Dakota Schools Aim to Recruit Florida Teachers Over DeSantis bill
The Fargo Public Schools district has offered a welcoming alternative to Florida teachers concerned over "Don't Say Gay" rules.
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Woman shot, man arrested in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested in St. Paul after a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a home on Wednesday night. According to information provided by St. Paul police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West after a 911 caller said a woman had been shot.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0