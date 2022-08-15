ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
ROCHESTER, MN
kvrr.com

Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity

ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carver County, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Carver County, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Pictures#Back To School#Think Twice
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam

Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Sick Mullet, Bro! Minnesota & Wisconsin Kids Are Finalists In Mullet Championship

This is pretty awesome. Mullets have been making a comeback in recent years. Actually, have they ever really completely gone out of style? To celebrate the business in front and party in the back hairstyle, a national contest was created. The USA Mullet Championships crowns a mullet winner each year in different categories. Two finalists in the kids category are from Minnesota & Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
106.9 KROC

Employee’s Stories of Working at a Haunted Minnesota Hotel

There's a hotel/resort on Leech Lake in Minnesota that looks beautiful. It's in Walker, Minnesota, in north-central Minnesota so about 4.5 hours from Rochester. The place is called Chase on the Lake. There's a restaurant with great views of the lake, nice-looking rooms, a spa, and boat and bike rentals. But Chase on the Lake is also allegedly HAUNTED.
WALKER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Quick Country 96.5

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Bloomington Man Accused of Assaulting Woman in Downtown Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bloomington man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly choking and punching a woman in downtown Rochester. 27-year-old Aaron White made his first court appearance Tuesday. The criminal complaint alleges White assaulted a woman known to him in the 50 block of 3rd St. Southwest around 2 a.m. Sunday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair

What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. The Minnesota State Fair is set to kick off its 2022 run next week. And the Great Minnesota Get-Together is one place that makes me super happy. Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KARE 11

Woman shot, man arrested in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested in St. Paul after a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a home on Wednesday night. According to information provided by St. Paul police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West after a 911 caller said a woman had been shot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy