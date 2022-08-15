Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
NBA Fans Joke After LeBron James Picked His Best 3 Players Of All Time: "Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... He Said Michael Jordan Three Times"
LeBron James will turn 38 years old later this year. He is still playing at an elite level, but it is evident to everyone that it is only a matter of a few years before LeBron announces his retirement from the league. Even if he retired at this moment, for...
Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."
Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
Kevin Durant Destroys Coach In "Hard Knocks" Who Asked Him When Was The Last Time He Did A Calf Raise: "Today."
Kevin Durant is a player that is well-known to be willing to go on social media and defend himself from haters. We have often seen him clap back at people on Twitter, and it seems as though that happened today. An NBA fan posted a video of a weightlifting coach...
Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Is Focused On His Career And Not Worried About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "Ben Simmons Is Planning To Resurrect His Career. That's What He Tells Me. He Don't Care About."
Ben Simmons didn't have a good time in the NBA last season. He was part of an ugly trade saga where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. His request was eventually fulfilled by the franchise as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package around James Harden.
Mark Cuban Names Michael Jordan And Luka Doncic As NBA Players That Would Be The Best Salesmen: "Michael Is Really Great At What He Does There."
The NBA is a league of star players making millions and, in recent times, with more financial literacy, growing that wealth to even greater proportions. Just look at Shaquille O'Neal, who has a huge portfolio of business ventures that have made him richer than most people can dream of being.
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Who Might The Cavs Move If Collin Sexton Returns?
There’s seemingly no end in sight to the end of the Collin Sexton-Cavaliers stalemate. Eventually, one of the sides will have to give. But neither one appears ready to give in just yet. As it stands, the Cavaliers have extended two offers to Sexton; the first is a $7.2...
Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."
LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
Brian Windhorst Drops Truth Bomb On Kevin Durant Sweepstakes: "I Just Don't Think The Nets Want To Trade Him Right Now."
In Brooklyn, Kevin Durant is doing everything he can to force team owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks to trade him as soon as possible. Tsai and Marks, meanwhile, are doing (almost) everything in their power to convince him to stay. While they haven't met all of Durant's recent...
NBA Fans Debate About Who Would Win In A 3-On-3 Matchup Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green: "MJ's Team Would Beat Them 21-1.”
During different eras in the NBA, different sets of players dominated the NBA with their skills. During the 1980s and the 1990s, it was Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson. The three players were responsible for reviving the popularity of the NBA. In fact, they even played a crucial...
Los Angeles Lakers Are Willing To Give Up Two First Round Picks In Kyrie Irving Trade But Brooklyn Nets Aren't Interested, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
The Los Angeles Lakers got a massive boost earlier today when LeBron James agreed to a 2-year contract extension with the team, setting him up to be a Lakers till 2025 if he chooses to. The Lakers can now build their roster for next season, knowing LeBron isn't a free agent, which would be a load off the front office's chest.
NBA Fans React To Players Getting Far Better Contracts After Becoming Rich Paul’s Clients: “This Man Got Ben Simmons 35 Million... That’s Insane.”
LeBron James recently signed a massive two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $97.1 million. The new extension binds James till the 2024-25 NBA season if he decides to opt into last year using his player option. James' agent Rich Paul of the Klutch Group, must have played a...
Legendary Detroit Pistons Center Picks LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As Greatest Player Of All Time: "He's 6'8", 285 Pounds, Runs Like The Wind, And Jumps Out Of The Gym."
LeBron James has tried proving to the world that he is the greatest player in the history of basketball for the last few years. While there is a conversation to be had, many people still pick Michael Jordan over LeBron because of the differences in their accomplishments. MJ has a...
NBA Rumors: Lakers Are Interested In Adding 3PT Shooters And Big Men
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that was disappointing this year. There's no doubt that they underwhelmed many fans by missing the playoffs, as they were expected to be a championship-caliber team at the start of the season. This summer, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with a...
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
NBA analyst: Steve Kerr's mistakes with James Wiseman guided how he handled Jonathan Kuminga last season
Golden State's James Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a major injury to his right knee. Wiseman showed promise in his rookie season in 2020-21, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes over 39 games (27 starts), but he had a hard time finding his place among a Warriors team that did not live up to expectations.
Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."
When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
Lakers Insider Reveals Some Major LeBron James Requests
Well, it happened: after much speculation, rumor, and some worry from fans, LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It was a huge deal for the team and the four-time champion and it made it clear that the Lakers are all...
Adrian Wojnarowski Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Not Trade 2 First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
The Los Angeles Lakers are in an encouraging position after franchise centerpiece LeBron James agreed on an extension that will see him play in the purple and gold until he's 40 years old. While it looks like LeBron can defy the laws of aging, it doesn't look like that is enough to convince the Lakers to use all their future picks in a trade splash to add depth to the team.
