Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."

Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Is Focused On His Career And Not Worried About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "Ben Simmons Is Planning To Resurrect His Career. That's What He Tells Me. He Don't Care About."

Ben Simmons didn't have a good time in the NBA last season. He was part of an ugly trade saga where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. His request was eventually fulfilled by the franchise as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package around James Harden.
NBA
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Who Might The Cavs Move If Collin Sexton Returns?

There’s seemingly no end in sight to the end of the Collin Sexton-Cavaliers stalemate. Eventually, one of the sides will have to give. But neither one appears ready to give in just yet. As it stands, the Cavaliers have extended two offers to Sexton; the first is a $7.2...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."

LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Debate About Who Would Win In A 3-On-3 Matchup Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green: "MJ's Team Would Beat Them 21-1.”

During different eras in the NBA, different sets of players dominated the NBA with their skills. During the 1980s and the 1990s, it was Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson. The three players were responsible for reviving the popularity of the NBA. In fact, they even played a crucial...
NBA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Are Willing To Give Up Two First Round Picks In Kyrie Irving Trade But Brooklyn Nets Aren't Interested, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

The Los Angeles Lakers got a massive boost earlier today when LeBron James agreed to a 2-year contract extension with the team, setting him up to be a Lakers till 2025 if he chooses to. The Lakers can now build their roster for next season, knowing LeBron isn't a free agent, which would be a load off the front office's chest.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."

When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Insider Reveals Some Major LeBron James Requests

Well, it happened: after much speculation, rumor, and some worry from fans, LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It was a huge deal for the team and the four-time champion and it made it clear that the Lakers are all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Adrian Wojnarowski Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Not Trade 2 First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers are in an encouraging position after franchise centerpiece LeBron James agreed on an extension that will see him play in the purple and gold until he's 40 years old. While it looks like LeBron can defy the laws of aging, it doesn't look like that is enough to convince the Lakers to use all their future picks in a trade splash to add depth to the team.
