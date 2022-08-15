UNC Pembroke Student Body President Taliyah Daniels recently met with student leaders across the UNC System. Daniels attended the ASG Student Body President Orientation on August 7-8 at the UNC System Office in Chapel Hill. The student leaders shared ideas and discussed strategic plans, financial literacy and board of trustee ethics. They met with UNC System President Peter Hans and shared their thoughts on public service in a challenging era. They were also treated to dinner at the president’s residence.

1 DAY AGO