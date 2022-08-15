Read full article on original website
Related
uncp.edu
SGA President Taliyah Daniels meets with UNC System student leaders
UNC Pembroke Student Body President Taliyah Daniels recently met with student leaders across the UNC System. Daniels attended the ASG Student Body President Orientation on August 7-8 at the UNC System Office in Chapel Hill. The student leaders shared ideas and discussed strategic plans, financial literacy and board of trustee ethics. They met with UNC System President Peter Hans and shared their thoughts on public service in a challenging era. They were also treated to dinner at the president’s residence.
uncp.edu
UNCP welcomes first-year students during Convocation
UNC Pembroke freshman Zane Shafer feels at home––despite nearly 400 miles separating him from family and friends in Tacoma Park, Maryland. Shafer chose UNCP to pursue his passion for fitness, exercise and health. “I really like the exercise science program,” said Shafer, who has dreams of becoming a...
uncp.edu
UNCP Board of Trustees elects new officers
The Board of Trustees at UNC Pembroke recently elected new officers, naming USAF Ret. Brigadier Gen. Allen Jamerson as chair and Pembroke attorney Ed Brooks as vice chair. Karen L. Sampson, a philanthropist and UNCP alumna, was re-elected as secretary. This week also marked the beginning of the fall 2022...
uncp.edu
UNCP's Javonte Waverly: Making a difference in his community
Javonte Waverly, a member of the men’s basketball team at UNC Pembroke, recently hosted a Back-to-School event that distributed school supplies to youth in his hometown of Henderson, North Carolina. The event was held on Saturday, August 13. JaQuaveon Venable, Waverly’s childhood friend, a former teammate at Henderson Collegiate...
Comments / 0