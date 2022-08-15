ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The top fundraisers among Wisconsin statewide elected offices

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Midwest farm ground values increased over 2021, new report finds

(The Center Square) – The average farm real estate values for Illinois in 2022 increased $1,000 per acre over last year. That mirrors the rising value of farmland in other Midwest states including Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio. Brad Zwilling, vice president of Data Analysis for the Illinois Farm...
ILLINOIS STATE
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota

A Minneapolis police officer stands near the scene of a mass shooting that left eight injured and two dead in downtown Minneapolis on May 22, 2021. Photo by Chad Davis. Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds that like most everywhere else in the U.S., crime is indeed rising in Minnesota — in both rural areas and city centers. And while the Twin Cities region tends to have much higher rates of crime than other areas of the state, the data show that the geography of crime doesn’t always follow a simple urban/rural divide.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Meth Plays Big Role in Drug ODs in Rural America

TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Methamphetamine is driving an epidemic of drug overdoses in rural America, a new study concludes. Researchers attribute the surge to meth laced with fentanyl or combined with an opioid that contains fentanyl. "Methamphetamine is increasingly contaminated or adulterated with fentanyl, which is 50...
KENTUCKY STATE
North Dakota DHS audit finds $629 million in financial errors

(The Center Square) - An audit of the North Dakota Department of Human Services found $629 million in financial statement errors made by DHS in its annual comprehensive financial report. While details on the errors were not specified, the North Dakota Auditor’s Office said adding guardrails that include accurate recording...
POLITICS
More criticism for Gableman, his investigation

(The Center Square) – Michael Gableman has lost his job as Wisconsin’s special election investigator. But he cannot shake the harsh criticism over the job he did, or more to the point the job he didn’t do. Dane County Judge Frank Remington on Tuesday again ripped Gableman...
WISCONSIN STATE
Pritzker talks session timeline, highlights infrastructure spending

SPRINGFIELD — In a series of downstate news conferences coinciding with the Illinois State Fair, Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week gave an update on the possibility of a special session, outlined new state infrastructure investments and announced a new program for some Illinoisans over age 55. While the governor...
ILLINOIS STATE
MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, two, seven, sixteen, eighteen)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth

The Minnesota Nurses Association can call a strike with 10 days notice. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages.
DULUTH, MN
Some flooding possible across central and west central Minnesota

(Alexandria, MN)--The National Weather Service says that scattered slow moving thunderstorms could lead to localized flash flooding across the region. Officials say that severe weather is not expected over the next couple of days. On and off thunderstorms are expected through early Saturday before high pressure returns to the state...
MINNESOTA STATE

