theScore
Report: Knicks, Jazz renew Mitchell trade discussions
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz re-engaged in trade talks about Donovan Mitchell within the last week after several weeks of no contact, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones. Those talks reportedly haven't progressed and no trade for the three-time All-Star is imminent. During Las Vegas...
theScore
Spurs, Heat to play 1st NBA regular-season game in Mexico City since 2019
The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will square off in the NBA's first regular-season contest in Mexico City since 2019, the league announced Wednesday. The matchup will take place on Dec. 17 and will be the league's 31st game in Mexico overall. San Antonio took part in the Association's...
theScore
NBA releases 2022-23 schedule; Celtics-Warriors rematch set for Dec. 10
The NBA unveiled the full schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday, highlighted by an NBA Finals rematch between the champion Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco on Dec. 10. Fans can now circle many other notable dates on their calendars, including:. Oct. 19: The Brooklyn Nets...
NBA・
theScore
NBA won't schedule games on Election Day
No NBA games will be played on the U.S. midterm Election Day, which takes place Nov. 8, the league announced Tuesday. "The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family's focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections," the league said in a statement.
NBA・
theScore
LeBron signs 2-year, $97.1M extension with Lakers
LeBron James won't be hitting the open market. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar agreed to a two-year, $97.1-million contract extension Wednesday, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. James' new deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 campaign as well as a 15% trade kicker, adds Wojnarowski. Earlier in August,...
theScore
Steph happy to see 'Night Night' celebration taken to 'new extremes'
Stephen Curry's "Night Night" celebration has taken the sports world by storm since he debuted it during the 2022 NBA playoffs, with everyone from star athletes to children emulating the gesture. In an interview with Nick DePaula of Boardroom, Curry said he has enjoyed seeing the celebration's impact. "It's the...
theScore
Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
theScore
Mets' Carrasco suffers low-grade oblique strain, could miss 3-4 weeks
The New York Mets lost a key member of their rotation for the stretch run, as right-hander Carlos Carrasco was diagnosed with a left oblique strain, the team announced Tuesday. While an MRI revealed the injury is a low-grade strain, Carrasco could be sidelined for three-to-four weeks. Carrasco lasted just...
MLB・
theScore
Pirates' Castro suspended 1 game for having cell phone on field
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended one game and fined for having his cell phone on the field during a game, Major League Baseball announced. However, the league didn't find any evidence that Castro used the phone while the contest was happening, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Some...
MLB・
theScore
Guardians' Hedges rips 'embarrassing' blocking call
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is the latest to sound off about an overturned call at the plate. Hedges ripped MLB's replay review center for ruling Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez safe despite him being initially thrown out at the plate during the first inning of Tuesday's game. Officials overturned the call after deeming that Hedges blocked the sliding lane before catching the ball:
theScore
MLB Wednesday best bets: Giants to start fast vs. D-Backs
Tonight's evening slate features six fewer games than Tuesday's, but there's still plenty of value on the board. Let's take a look at a couple games that stand out from the rest of the pack with our daily best bets. Rockies (+170) @ Cardinals (-200) We successfully backed the St....
