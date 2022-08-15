ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiiprepworld.com

VIDEO: Punahou DB Travis Ross chats after 2 INTs vs. Moanalua

Travis Ross is now one of the most experienced members of Punahou’s always stout defensive unit. The defensive back had two interceptions in Punahou’s 35-0 win over Moanalua on Saturday and talked about his team after the game. Leave a Reply. Your email address will not be published....
KHON2

UH plans to expand football stadium for 2023 season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa is moving forward to expand the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex that would increase its capacity to 17,000 fans. The plan is to have it ready for the 2023 football season. UH was able to expand what was once the practice field into a 9,300 stadium […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ricochet Bullet Forces Changes at Koko Head Shooting Complex

HONOLULU (KITV-4) A ricochet bullet at the Koko Head Shooting Complex has prompted a firearm restriction. Three firearm ranges at the complex will only allow .22-caliber ammunition and firearms to discharge at the Pistol, Rifle and silhouette ranges at KHSC.
HONOLULU, HI
KIII 3News

Oil Belt crushes Honolulu in JLWS opener

The Oil Belt All-Stars proved they were one of the teams to beat with a 13-1 run-rule win over Honolulu Monday in the Junior League World Series opener Monday in Taylor, MI. Oil Belt got a pair of three-run homeruns from Jagger Batek and Blake Quinn in the first two innings and never looked back.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Football
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Pearl City, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Pearl City, HI
Honolulu, HI
Education
KITV.com

Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Liliha Bakery opening central Oahu location on August 31

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Voted one of the top bakeries in Hawaii, Liliha Bakery will open a new location in Central Oahu on August 31. The 7,000 square foot full-service coffee shop and bakery will be at the Pearl Highlands Center, in the former Pier 1 Imports space.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Chargers#City High#Farrington High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Satutday#Oia#Kaimuki
insideradio.com

During 22 Straight Days On Air, Hawaii Host Raises Nearly $64,000 For Charity.

Has Tommy “Kahikina” Ching, afternoon drive host at ethnic music-formatted KAPA Honolulu, set a new world record by remaining on the air for 261 consecutive broadcast hours from August 1-12? That's the claim, anyway, at least according to station owner Pacific Media Group. One thing's for certain: during his near-two weeks on the air, Kahikina raised $63,674 for Hawaii Island United Way.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding

Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KHON2

Portions of Windward Oahu under a flood advisory

UPDATE: The flood advisory for Windward Oahu has been extended through 2 A.M. Wednesday. The same areas are affected with the heaviest rain near Kaaawa and Punaluu as of 11:20 P.M. HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall on […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Trade winds to begin weakening

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will continue through tonight with showers focused mainly across windward areas. Sea breeze formation this afternoon did help generate isolated showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island. Trades will ease Monday into Wednesday, allowing daytime sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers over leeward terrain. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Congrats! Plantoem celebrates one year in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Plantoem just celebrated their one-year anniversary at their little plant shop in Kaimuki.  Plantoem is a plant nursery selling everything from cacti, succulents, indoor plans, pots and more. Throughout the weeks they hold fun classes like yoga, Pilates, paint and sip nights, facials and meditation.  Zoe Zhang is the owner and founder […]
HONOLULU, HI
shescatchingflights.com

15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy