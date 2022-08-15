Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Punahou DB Travis Ross chats after 2 INTs vs. Moanalua
Travis Ross is now one of the most experienced members of Punahou’s always stout defensive unit. The defensive back had two interceptions in Punahou’s 35-0 win over Moanalua on Saturday and talked about his team after the game. Leave a Reply. Your email address will not be published....
UH plans to expand football stadium for 2023 season
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa is moving forward to expand the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex that would increase its capacity to 17,000 fans. The plan is to have it ready for the 2023 football season. UH was able to expand what was once the practice field into a 9,300 stadium […]
Ricochet Bullet Forces Changes at Koko Head Shooting Complex
HONOLULU (KITV-4) A ricochet bullet at the Koko Head Shooting Complex has prompted a firearm restriction. Three firearm ranges at the complex will only allow .22-caliber ammunition and firearms to discharge at the Pistol, Rifle and silhouette ranges at KHSC.
Oil Belt crushes Honolulu in JLWS opener
The Oil Belt All-Stars proved they were one of the teams to beat with a 13-1 run-rule win over Honolulu Monday in the Junior League World Series opener Monday in Taylor, MI. Oil Belt got a pair of three-run homeruns from Jagger Batek and Blake Quinn in the first two innings and never looked back.
Honolulu beats Washington to open 2022 Little League World Series
Honolulu Little League defeated Washington 11-1 in five innings on Thursday.
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
Liliha Bakery opening central Oahu location on August 31
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Voted one of the top bakeries in Hawaii, Liliha Bakery will open a new location in Central Oahu on August 31. The 7,000 square foot full-service coffee shop and bakery will be at the Pearl Highlands Center, in the former Pier 1 Imports space.
During 22 Straight Days On Air, Hawaii Host Raises Nearly $64,000 For Charity.
Has Tommy “Kahikina” Ching, afternoon drive host at ethnic music-formatted KAPA Honolulu, set a new world record by remaining on the air for 261 consecutive broadcast hours from August 1-12? That's the claim, anyway, at least according to station owner Pacific Media Group. One thing's for certain: during his near-two weeks on the air, Kahikina raised $63,674 for Hawaii Island United Way.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
Korean Festival returns to Hawaii this weekend with new highlights
The Korean Festival is known as one of the larger and more cultural festivals in Hawaii, showcasing food, music, dance and the culture of Korea with thousands of locals and visitors alike.
How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding
Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
Portions of Windward Oahu under a flood advisory
UPDATE: The flood advisory for Windward Oahu has been extended through 2 A.M. Wednesday. The same areas are affected with the heaviest rain near Kaaawa and Punaluu as of 11:20 P.M. HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall on […]
City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of...
Trade winds to begin weakening
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will continue through tonight with showers focused mainly across windward areas. Sea breeze formation this afternoon did help generate isolated showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island. Trades will ease Monday into Wednesday, allowing daytime sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers over leeward terrain. […]
2 dogs dead after break in at Kauai Humane Society
Two dogs are dead after they were hit by vehicles after the Kauai Humane Society was broken into on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the organization.
Caliber limitation after incident at KHSC in Honolulu
Starting on Wednesday Aug. 24, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will put a temporary caliber firearm limit for the three north-facing ranges at Koko Head Shooting Complex (KHSC).
Congrats! Plantoem celebrates one year in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Plantoem just celebrated their one-year anniversary at their little plant shop in Kaimuki. Plantoem is a plant nursery selling everything from cacti, succulents, indoor plans, pots and more. Throughout the weeks they hold fun classes like yoga, Pilates, paint and sip nights, facials and meditation. Zoe Zhang is the owner and founder […]
Rodent infestation closes Pearl City restaurant
The Pearl City restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved.
15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
