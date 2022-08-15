Read full article on original website
Leander, Cedar Park affected by underwater leak in pipeline that brings water from Lake Travis
TEXAS, USA — Leander and Cedar Park officials are urging residents to conserve water while an underwater leak is repaired. On Thursday afternoon, Leander officials reported that a leak was discovered by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority in the 36-in raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021. That's the pipeline that brings raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility for use by residents.
Austin’s annual Trail of Lights returns to walking trail
The 58th annual Austin Trail of Lights will return as a walking trail this winter at Zilker Park in downtown Austin. The trail was previously converted to a drive-thru light show during the pandemic.
Cedar Park residents should expect more water restrictions after underwater pipe leak
An underwater pipe that helps provide Cedar Park with approximately 20% of its overall water use has a leak.
Dreamland serves up entertainment oasis in Texas Hill Country
Dreamland is an 86-acre entertainment venue that includes miniature golf, disc golf, pickleball courts and live music stages.
One-Of-A-Kind House Made Of Only Glass & Steel Just Hit The Market In Texas
The house is on the market for $1.2 million.
Caught on video: Large dust devil in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught a large dust devil on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. A storm system is currently moving through the Austin area and is expected to bring rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and lightning between 2-7 p.m.
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
Last Chance Dance Hall looking for its own last chance
Last Chance Dancehall, the second-oldest dancehall in Austin, has sat on U.S. Highway 290 between Oak Hill and Dripping Springs since 1946. But due to financial, structural and electrical issues, its owners are worried it might not be around for much longer. Karl and Teresa Parker took over Last Chance...
City of Kyle revises Stage 2 water schedule
KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle has revised the Stage 2 water schedule. Residential and commercial customers can now water by sprinkler, soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. on their designated outdoor water use day. Residents are asked to check and adjust...
Landscape businesses take a hit during intense heat, drought
It's a good bet that most, if not all of Central Texas, wants some rain in the forecast as soon as possible. But that's especially true for those in the landscape and lawn care industry like Chilee Navarro.
$750M housing development to build over 1,000 homes in Marble Falls
A $24M Hilton hotel is also under construction.
Fish fry fundraiser Sept. 3 supports Lake Buchanan
The Lake Buchanan Conservation Corp. is holding its annual fish fry and silent auction fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Hill Country Hall, 15675 Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam. Proceeds will be used to further the corporation’s mission of improving the quality of and accessibility to recreation on Lake Buchanan for present and future generations.
TikTok Made Me Do It! Check Out This Magical Secret Gate At The Austin Airport
I am a frequent flyer. I am not afraid to fly, my kids are great on airplanes, and my most recent flight was to the Denver Airport. Great experience, not a great airport! I mean it's not bad, there just wasn't much to it surprisingly. So I did what I typically do at all of the airports I've set foot in around the country, eat and people watch.
10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas
Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
Popular Creamy Ice Cream Chain Opening in Northwest Austin
Popular Ohio-based ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first Austin shop in northwest Austin. It will open in the Plaza Volente shopping center at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, sometime in October or November. Handel’s is known for many flavors of ice cream,...
Aug. 17 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 1:50 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 108 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
Worst drought level spreads through Austin and east
Exceptional Drought is the worst level of drought on the 5 category Drought Monitor report.
New filing shows Tesla plans to build $1.5M dealership in Austin
Tesla’s Austin presence is becoming even greater as the automaker plans for a nearly 52,000-square-foot showroom in northeast Austin. A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reveals Tesla will have the dealership at 2323 Ridgepoint Drive, near the intersection of 290 and 183. It’ll serve as Tesla’s fourth Austin showroom once it reaches its expected completion in February next year. Boyd Watterson Asset Management is listed as the owner of the one story building that will undergo renovations and alterations totaling $1.5 million. Illinois-based Chipman Design Architecture is listed as the design firm. Tesla’s other Austin showrooms include one at the Domain, another off of Research Boulevard in northwest Austin and at The Yard in South Austin. The site on St. Elmo Road was built just last year with an estimated $2.5 million price tag.
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
