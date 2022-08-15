ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseshoe Bay, TX

KVUE

Leander, Cedar Park affected by underwater leak in pipeline that brings water from Lake Travis

TEXAS, USA — Leander and Cedar Park officials are urging residents to conserve water while an underwater leak is repaired. On Thursday afternoon, Leander officials reported that a leak was discovered by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority in the 36-in raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021. That's the pipeline that brings raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility for use by residents.
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on video: Large dust devil in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught a large dust devil on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. A storm system is currently moving through the Austin area and is expected to bring rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and lightning between 2-7 p.m.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Last Chance Dance Hall looking for its own last chance

Last Chance Dancehall, the second-oldest dancehall in Austin, has sat on U.S. Highway 290 between Oak Hill and Dripping Springs since 1946. But due to financial, structural and electrical issues, its owners are worried it might not be around for much longer. Karl and Teresa Parker took over Last Chance...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Kyle revises Stage 2 water schedule

KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle has revised the Stage 2 water schedule. Residential and commercial customers can now water by sprinkler, soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. on their designated outdoor water use day. Residents are asked to check and adjust...
KYLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Fish fry fundraiser Sept. 3 supports Lake Buchanan

The Lake Buchanan Conservation Corp. is holding its annual fish fry and silent auction fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Hill Country Hall, 15675 Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam. Proceeds will be used to further the corporation’s mission of improving the quality of and accessibility to recreation on Lake Buchanan for present and future generations.
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
Eater

Popular Creamy Ice Cream Chain Opening in Northwest Austin

Popular Ohio-based ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first Austin shop in northwest Austin. It will open in the Plaza Volente shopping center at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, sometime in October or November. Handel’s is known for many flavors of ice cream,...
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Aug. 17 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 1:50 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 108 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Austonia

New filing shows Tesla plans to build $1.5M dealership in Austin

Tesla’s Austin presence is becoming even greater as the automaker plans for a nearly 52,000-square-foot showroom in northeast Austin. A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reveals Tesla will have the dealership at 2323 Ridgepoint Drive, near the intersection of 290 and 183. It’ll serve as Tesla’s fourth Austin showroom once it reaches its expected completion in February next year. Boyd Watterson Asset Management is listed as the owner of the one story building that will undergo renovations and alterations totaling $1.5 million. Illinois-based Chipman Design Architecture is listed as the design firm. Tesla’s other Austin showrooms include one at the Domain, another off of Research Boulevard in northwest Austin and at The Yard in South Austin. The site on St. Elmo Road was built just last year with an estimated $2.5 million price tag.
AUSTIN, TX

