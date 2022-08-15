ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bsubulldogs.com

Football to Hold First Scrimmage of Fall Camp Saturday in Baltimore

BOWIE, Md. – After 10 practices, Bowie State football will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Dunbar High School (Dunbar High Football Field) in Baltimore, Md. The scrimmage is open to the public. Dunbar High Football Field is located on E Monument Street,...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy