Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Nick Saban Praises Transfer Tackle Tyler Steen
Nick Saban spoke with the media on Wednesday, following another day of fall camp for the Crimson Tide, and covered several topics. The coach opened by commenting on the effort of his team from this week's practices so far, saying, "We obviously have things that we need to improve on (...) Not disappointed in where we are at all. Not satisfied where we are either, but I think that people are trying to do the things that they need to do to get where we want to go."
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
Did Drake Jinx the Crimson Tide Season?
Did Drake just jinx the Crimson Tide's revenge tour season?. Canadian actor and rapper Drake posted a bunch of Instagram photos on Monday. One of those photos is him in an elevator, wearing a black shirt with the words "Crimson Tide" bedazzled on it. However, that might not be a...
Former Offensive Linemen gets Waived by The Steel City
To get to the NFL limit of 85 players (53 to the active roster and 32 practice squad guys), the Pittsburgh Steelers had to let go of many players including former Alabama linemen Chris Owens. Before becoming a Pittsburgh Steeler, the Arlington, Texas native was a highly recruited four-star in...
Bryce Young Signs Lucrative NIL Deal
Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young signed the latest in a multitude of lucrative NIL deals this week, joining forces with NOBULL, an athletic apparel and accessory company that is now also partnered with the National Football League. NOBULL was founded in 2014, and, as of next season, is the "Official...
Deontay Wilder Returning to the Ring this Fall
Former WBC heavyweight champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder officially announced his return to the ring this week. The "Bronze Bomber" is set to face off against former European Boxing Union (EBU) Champion Robert Helenius in a 12-round main event bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on October 15, 2022.
Alabama company accused of flouting safety rules after worker pulled into machinery, killed
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Teen girl missing in central Alabama has been found, authorities say
UPDATE: The alert has been cancelled by ALEA. The girl was found, a report states. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: State authorities have issued a “missing and endangered” alert for a teenage girl who disappeared Saturday in central Alabama. The 18-year-old may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment,...
Man sought in Birmingham murder ‘held down’ by Oklahoma McDonald’s employees after carjacking attempt
The man sought in connection with a Birmingham arson and murder was nabbed in Oklahama after he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle. Oklahama court records obtained Friday by AL.com say Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was held down by McDonald’s employees in the restaurant parking lot until police could arrive.
wbrc.com
Person shot at apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
wbrc.com
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
Birmingham Police searching for vehicle that may have been used in recent shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a vehicle of interest which could have been used during recent shootings in the city. According to authorities, the car is described as being a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate reading “29166MU.” If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit […]
birminghamtimes.com
Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival
Plans are shaping up for the return of the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Two months after announcing the return of the music and culture festival in Birmingham’s 4th Avenue Business District, organizers have released the lineup. So far, five musical acts are set to take the stage...
Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
wbrc.com
Two injured in crash near Titusville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15. This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will continue to update this...
Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County father accused of shooting, killing his son
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday night following a domestic dispute. Learn more in the video above. The suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman, was booked into the county jail at 11:24 a.m. Monday on a capital...
