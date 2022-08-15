After 48 years of success, the E&L Motors dealerships in Diamondville and Big Piney, along with Frontier Ford in Diamondville, have been sold to Heritage Auto. The founders’ three children — Tony, Vince and Louann — are retiring, and plan to celebrate their milestone at the South Lincoln Event Center in Kemmerer. They plan to thank the many employees and community members who’ve supported their businesses over the years. The event is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

KEMMERER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO