There’s gonna be a new sheriff in town
EVANSTON — The 2022 Wyoming Primary Election has come to a close, with attention now shifting toward the the November general election. Unofficial results for municipal, county, state and national offices are available online. Specific ballot information may be found on uintacounty.com and sos.wyo.gov. The results will become official after canvassing is complete, which was underway Thursday.
Jacob Eric “Snake” Roberts
Jacob Eric Roberts, age 48, of Altonah, Utah, died on Thursday, Aug. 11, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born June 27, 1974, in Miami Dade, Florida, to Leon and Terry Vougtman Roberts. He married Rebekah Carroll on June 8, 1999, in Roosevelt, Utah. Jacob was an...
Dealerships sold; Tomassis retire
After 48 years of success, the E&L Motors dealerships in Diamondville and Big Piney, along with Frontier Ford in Diamondville, have been sold to Heritage Auto. The founders’ three children — Tony, Vince and Louann — are retiring, and plan to celebrate their milestone at the South Lincoln Event Center in Kemmerer. They plan to thank the many employees and community members who’ve supported their businesses over the years. The event is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
