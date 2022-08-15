Dysart district calls for classroom volunteers

The Dysart Unified School District invites parents, grandparents and community members 18 years of age or older to volunteer their time in one of 26 local schools.

Volunteers play a critical role in schools by assisting the campus in enriching student learning opportunities to ensure they are providing a high-quality education to each and every student.

Help is needed in a variety of areas, including classroom and teacher support, one-on-one student assistance, tutoring, front office and event help, assisting staff with non-instructional tasks, and guest speakers.

Interested individuals should visit Dysart.org/Volunteer to learn about volunteering or to submit an application. Anyone who wants to make a difference in the lives of children and support educators is encouraged to apply.

No previous experience is required. Any person who volunteers more than five hours must be an approved district volunteer and be fingerprinted, or present a current Arizona Fingerprint Clearance Card.

Dysart Schools will cover the fingerprinting fee for volunteer applicants. Fingerprint clearance and background checks are valid for five years. Volunteer athletic coaches have a separate hiring process that must be completed.