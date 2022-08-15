ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

National Check the Chip Day, pros to microchipping your pet

By Emily Cervarich
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — National Check the Chip Day is recognized annually on August 15, helping to raise awareness about the benefits of microchipping your pets and reuniting lost pets with their owners.

According to the American Humane Society, approximately 10 million pets are lost in the U.S. each year and sadly only about 15% of dogs and 2% of cats in shelters found without I.D. tags or microchips reunite with their owners. That’s why microchipping your pet can be a safe option.

Microchipping pets were first introduced by a California-based company in the mid-1980s and were first planted in our furry friends in 1989. Now, microchips are connected to a database that stores basic information like I.D. number, medical information and the owner’s contact details.

5 Facts about microchipping:

  1. Microchips are non-removable. Once implanted, the microchip stays under your pet’s skin for their lifetime.
  2. It is not a GPS tracker. Microchips can not give the exact location of your pet.
  3. Microchips are durable. They are designed to withstand harsh conditions and are resistant to damage.
  4. Not limited to cats and dogs. Microchips can be fitted for horses, goats, sheep, deer, rabbits and turtles, just to name a few.
  5. It’s fast and easy. It can be done in a few minutes, it’s not a surgery, doesn’t require anesthesia, and is painless to your pet.

You can ask your local veterinarian or animal hospital about microchipping options for you.

