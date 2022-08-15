Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Cape Artists paintings feature local scenes and more
The weather is perfect to check out downtown Lewes and visit the Cape Artists’ Gallery. Visitors will find a variety of paintings depicting local scenes by local artists. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call...
Leave the Confederate tribute alone
After reading the three letters criticizing the Georgetown Historical Society board of directors' Aug. 9 letter defending their Confederate memorial, I am amazed at the writers’ historical amnesia. If the Confederate flag is considered anathema to them because of slavery, how do these experts reconcile the fact that slavery...
Unknown Jack Lewis art among Dover-area artist’s collection
For as long as Amanda Sullivan can remember, her grandmother Jacqueline Johnson was a woman of the arts. She was always doing something, said Sullivan. “Sketching, painting, silversmithing, pottery, beadwork,” said Sullivan. “She would learn a medium, master it and then do something else. She was so exceptional.”
Homeroom Harvest dinner to benefit school nutrition program
The School Nutrition AgriCulture Foundation will host its first Homeroom Harvest, a farm-to-table dinner featuring local food and drinks, from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Twain and Abel Family Farm in Frankford. Local chefs will create one-of-a-kind dishes with food from different vendors and producers that are all within a 200-mile travel radius.
Items sought for Rehoboth High School history room
It may have been in existence for only 30 years, but the importance of Rehoboth High School to its graduates cannot be measured. So much so, that when plans called for the old school to be demolished in 2019 to make way for the construction of Rehoboth Elementary School on its grounds, alumni held a final homecoming in the school gym.
UD professor to discuss new book Aug. 25
University of Delaware professor Saleem Ali will give the final 2022 Ocean Currents lecture of the summer at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25,. Focusing on Ali’s new book, “Earthly Order: How Natural Laws Define Human Life,” the lecture will take place in person at the university’s Hugh R. Sharp Campus in Lewes and via Zoom. A book signing and reception will follow. Registration to attend is required; to sign up, go to bit.ly/OceanCurrents2022.
Conley’s UMC to host family-friendly fall festival Sept. 24
The Conley’s United Methodist Church Fall Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, hosted by the United Women in Faith and the United Methodist Men. More than 40 vendors will be offering handmade crafts, sea glass and custom jewelry, quilting, photography, baked goods and other tasty treats. Family activities include hay rides, puppet shows, petting zoo, family photos, kids’ crafts, music and more. Admission is free, and food can be purchased at the festival.
Lewes in Bloom awards Beauty Spot for August
Barry and Mary Founds are the winners of the Lewes in Bloom Beauty Spot award for August. Their gardens have changed several times over the last 25 years. Mary’s love of gardening is in her genes. With a pond as a backdrop and the addition of a delightful English garden shed, Barry and Mary have made a paradise right outside their back door.
Lewes farmers market to celebrate Kids’ Day Aug. 20
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at George H.P. Smith Park. The market will celebrate Kids’ Day with lots of fun and educational activities. Kids and their adults can come to the kids tent next to the raffle tent starting at 9 a.m. to join the Scavenger Hunt and find out about other Kids’ Day fun including a coloring book activity, Evans Farm Frozen Farmer ice cream truck parked by the market entrance, and kids’ bocce instruction nearby at the bocce courts. Volunteer Susan Shue will be at the demo tent at 9:30 a.m. with a demonstration and tips on packing fun and appealing school lunches made with fresh, local products from the market. Children’s Storytime starts at 10 a.m. in the yellow tent near the playground. Children accompanied by an adult with a SNAP card can come to the SNAP tent and receive free $5 in HLFM Red Bonus Bucks tokens to spend at the market.
Carolyn Timmons, Stockley Center retiree
Carolyn Timmons, 85, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center in Millsboro. She was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Millsboro, to the late Will and Marie Ellingsworth Layton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Revel, Jeanette Hall and Virginia Mitchell; as well as three brothers, Wallace Layton, Vernon Layton and Louis A. Layton.
Sussex should rescind Marvel Museum money
The recent awarding of $2,000 by Sussex County Council to the Marvel Museum is something that needs to be rescinded and, in fact, returned, with all further contributions stopped. The councilman from District 5 who introduced the request for this grant and those who support the disbursement of county funds see the contribution to this so-called museum as preserving the history of the state, which during the Confederate insurrection properly named the Civil War is a horrible chapter in our history that continues to linger in the present.
James Richard Burks, enjoyed the outdoors
James Richard Burks, 90, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Richard was born April 23, 1932, in West Virginia, the son of the late Robert Lee Burks and the late Laura Burks. Richard spent his working career as a poultry farmer and after retiring he spent his time doing odd jobs to keep himself busy.
Bryan Russo, A Night of Blues, Wine, and Food at The Room at Cedar Grove 9/21
NPR & Delmarva Public Media presents an intimate night with Bryan Russo. Known for his strong lyrical prowess, his soulful voice, and a genre fluid approach to his songs, Russo is a true “songwriter’s songwriter” grinding hard in the minor leagues of the music world like Kevin Costner’s character in “Bull Durham” yearning for a shot in the big leagues that probably isn’t coming.
Blake Christina of Yarn Unplugged & Uncorked with Paul Cullen 9/13
Unplugged and Uncorked and intimate night with Blake Christiana of Yarn with Paul Cullen opening the show. As a solo artist, Blake shares his songs and stories in a very raw, stripped-down format. Just his voice and an acoustic guitar, often giving insight into the songs he is singing. Christiana’s songwriting influence is simply “life.”
Appreciation for Chris Wagner celebration
My husband, Chris Wagner, lost his battle with leukemia on April 13. When I asked Chris about his wishes, he said he did not want a funeral. He wanted a party, a celebration of life, with the goal of raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. On July 27, we did just that. Currently, our efforts have raised over $73,000 in Chris's honor for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. I would like to take this time to specifically thank individuals, organizations and local businesses that contributed. This list is not exhaustive.
Shirley L. Ramich, enjoyed cooking, traveling
Shirley L. Ramich, 79, of Millsboro, formerly of Fleetwood, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Shirley was born in Reading, Pa., Feb. 13, 1943, daughter of the late Clair Kreisher and the late Helen (Wynn) Kreisher. She had worked in quality control for Fleetwood Snacks for 13 years prior to her retirement and moving to Delaware.
Anita S. Marci, devout Catholic
Anita S. Marci, 89, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The consummate wife, mother, and friend passed away suddenly at her home surrounded by her family following complications related to lymphoma. She was a fighter until the end. Born Aug. 21, 1932, in Carbondale, Pa., she was a...
Beach eats can mean leisurely lunches
The summer season isn’t quite finished with us yet, but it’s not too early to venture into town for lunch. And the soon-to-be value-added is that the meters will soon be history. Lunchtime hidden gems include Lori’s Oy Vey Café on Baltimore Ave. (bards and minstrels wax rhapsodic over her chicken salad).
Sydney’s Restaurant collecting school supplies through Aug. 22
For the second time, Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge in Milton will serve as a drop-off location for school supplies for the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s Caravan of Caring. Supplies will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 22. CHEF officials want to ensure that students from low-income homes or those...
SunFestival returns to Rehoboth Beach Sept. 3-4
SunFestival will kick off with a performance by Judy Gold, Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Originally known as Sundance, SunFestival is among the largest and most spectacular events held in Rehoboth Beach. The...
