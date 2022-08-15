Read full article on original website
Related
Urban Meyer returning to Fox Sports TV gig after Jacksonville Jaguars debacle
Fox announced Friday that Urban Meyer was rejoining "Big Noon Kickoff," confirming reports from bout the ex-Jaguars coach returning to TV work.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0