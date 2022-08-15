Kobe Bryant’s wife sobbed as she testified about the moment she found out about leaked pictures of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball legend and her daughter.Vanessa Bryant wept in a Los Angeles courtroom as she told a jury she was breastfeeding her youngest daughter when news reports about the photos taken by police and fire officials emerged.Ms Bryant, 40, told the court that she had dashed outside her home so that her surviving daughters would not see her devastation.“I felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream,” Ms Bryant reportedly testified on Friday.“I can’t...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO