Read full article on original website
Cindy Galvin
4d ago
Ok but that's someone's son , husband, father .I feel if it's for documentation then it's not his to show anyone that's just sick and I'm glad she is sueing .
Reply(6)
67
Guest
4d ago
I don’t think the problem here are the photos cause it was needed for a crime scene. The problem is showing, exhibiting them to everyone that wasn’t even involved with the case. I’m sure if it was his family member it would be a different story. My opinion. 😕
Reply(1)
37
Stacey Stacy
3d ago
You should feel bad what if that was you family and someone showed your wife and daughter that way . You need terminated and You should loose your pension I’m glad she is during you crossed the line in so many ways
Reply
15
Related
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack
Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
Former LA Fire Captain Walks Off Witness Stand 3 Times While Testifying During Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Trial
The lawsuit against the county of Los Angeles filed by Vanessa Bryant has finally gone to trial. At Monday’s hearing, according to CNN, a retired Los Angeles County fire captain left the witness stand several times while being questioned by Bryant’s attorney. Bryant sued the county in 2020,...
Man who lost his wife and daughter in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash testifies he lives in fear of the graphic photos resurfacing
Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant and six others, took the stand Thursday, testifying he lives in fear that the graphic photos taken of his loved ones' bodies may resurface one day.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vanessa Bryant Tearfully Testifies How She Learned Of Kobe & Gianna’s Deaths In Helicopter Crash
Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears during her three-hour testimony at her invasion-of-privacy trial in Los Angeles on Friday, August 19. The wife of late NBA star Kobe Bryant had filed a lawsuit against L.A. County claiming sheriff deputies took photos of Kobe and their daughter Gianna’s bodies and shared them to unauthorized persons following the pair’s deaths in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Taking the stand for the first time, Vanessa said she was “blindsided, devastated, hurt and betrayed” after learning of the photos in a Los Angeles Times article in February 2020, per NBC News.
LA Sheriff's deputies said sharing Kobe Bryant crash photos at a bar and over Call of Duty helped them 'alleviate stress'
The two deputies are among the first to publicly express remorse for their role in the spread of graphic photos from the helicopter crash.
Kobe Bryant’s wife cries in court as she testifies about leaked helicopter crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s wife sobbed as she testified about the moment she found out about leaked pictures of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball legend and her daughter.Vanessa Bryant wept in a Los Angeles courtroom as she told a jury she was breastfeeding her youngest daughter when news reports about the photos taken by police and fire officials emerged.Ms Bryant, 40, told the court that she had dashed outside her home so that her surviving daughters would not see her devastation.“I felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream,” Ms Bryant reportedly testified on Friday.“I can’t...
People
Chris Chester, Who Lost Daughter and Wife in Kobe Bryant Crash, 'Fearful All the Time' of Photos Leaking
Chris Chester, who lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton in the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and six others, testified Thursday that he is "fearful all the time every day" that the crash scene photos will leak to the public. Chris, alongside Vanessa Bryant,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
L.A. County Sheriff Deputy Admits to Sharing Images of Kobe Bryant Crash Site While Playing ‘Call of Duty’
In court on Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy testified that he sent out pictures of the Kobe Bryant crash site during a video game session. According to TMZ, the graphic images were exchanged during an online game of Call of Duty. The deputy is Michael Russell of the L.A. County...
ESPN
Vanessa Bryant testifies to 'hurt' caused by photos of Kobe Bryant taken at crash site
LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant testified Friday that she was only beginning to grieve the loss of her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna when she was faced with the fresh horror of learning that sheriff's deputies and firefighters had shot and shared photos of their bodies at the site of the helicopter crash that killed them.
Tristan Thompson has been paying Maralee Nichols child support for son Theo
Tristan Thompson has been paying Maralee Nichols child support despite their ongoing family court lawsuit, Page Six can exclusively reveal. An attorney for Thompson informed Page Six in a legal letter sent late Wednesday that the NBA free agent “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.” Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo, on Dec. 1, 2021. Earlier this year, a rep for Nichols claimed in a statement that Thompson had “done nothing” and provided zero “financial assistance,” but he since has repaid the money owed. While the basketball player may be ponying...
Vanessa Bryant said the leak of the Kobe crash photos left her feeling like she had 2 options: 'try to live my life or end it'
Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and others for sharing photos from the scene of the January 2020 crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Sobs In Court As Trial Over Photos From Kobe’s Crash Scene Begins
“January 26, 2020, was and always will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life,” said Luis Li, the lawyer for Kobe Bryant’s widow, on Wednesday (Aug. 10), the first day of the trial stemming from Vanessa’s invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa, 40, quietly sobbed as Li described how the county’s sheriff and fire department took and shared photos of a dead Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the scene of their fatal helicopter crash. “County employees exploited the accident,” said Li, according to Rolling Stone. “They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs. …They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”
Vanessa Bryant Recounts Devastating Moment She Learned About Kobe and Gianna Bryant Crash Site Photos
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County. Vanessa Bryant's day in court has officially arrived. On Aug. 19, the 40-year-old appeared in a federal courtroom where she took the stand in her ongoing trial against Los Angeles County. While testifying in front of a jury, Vanessa...
Shaquille O’Neal Weighs In On Vanessa Bryant’s Ongoing Trial Over Kobe Bryant Photos
Amid Vanessa Bryant's court case, her late husband's former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, shared some thoughts on the matter.
Sheriff's Deputy Who Snapped Photos On The Scene At Kobe Bryant Crash Testifies He ‘Didn’t Do Anything Wrong'
A sheriff's deputy who took pictures at Kobe Bryant's crash site testified in court that he is not at fault.
Live updates in the Kobe Bryant plane crash photos trial: Sheriff Alex Villanueva defends asking cops to delete the photos of remains
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant is suing LA County for emotional distress, alleging that county officials shared graphic photos of the crash site.
CBS Sports
Vanessa Bryant shares emotional testimony about leak of Kobe Bryant crash photos
In federal court on Friday, Vanessa Bryant shared an emotional testimony about how she was impacted by the leaking of photos that depicted the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna. Bryant was in court on Friday to testify in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County in...
Kobe Bryant's Old Comment On Pau Gasol Is Heartbreaking
"A champion, legend, and forever a part of the Lakers family," Pau Gasol is set to have his No. 16 jersey retired next March, the team announced Wednesday. Gasol becomes just the 11th number to be put in the Crypto.com rafters, joining legends such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and late teammate and friend Kobe Bryant.
People
Shaquille O'Neal Shows Support for Vanessa Bryant in Ongoing Lawsuit: 'I Feel for Her'
Shaquille O'Neal is showing his support for Vanessa Bryant. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, the former NBA star, 50, praised the late Kobe Bryant's wife for "holding people responsible" following his death in January 2020. "I feel for her," O'Neal said to ET. "We've never talked a...
Comments / 82