ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 82

Cindy Galvin
4d ago

Ok but that's someone's son , husband, father .I feel if it's for documentation then it's not his to show anyone that's just sick and I'm glad she is sueing .

Reply(6)
67
Guest
4d ago

I don’t think the problem here are the photos cause it was needed for a crime scene. The problem is showing, exhibiting them to everyone that wasn’t even involved with the case. I’m sure if it was his family member it would be a different story. My opinion. 😕

Reply(1)
37
Stacey Stacy
3d ago

You should feel bad what if that was you family and someone showed your wife and daughter that way . You need terminated and You should loose your pension I’m glad she is during you crossed the line in so many ways

Reply
15
Related
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Tearfully Testifies How She Learned Of Kobe & Gianna’s Deaths In Helicopter Crash

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears during her three-hour testimony at her invasion-of-privacy trial in Los Angeles on Friday, August 19. The wife of late NBA star Kobe Bryant had filed a lawsuit against L.A. County claiming sheriff deputies took photos of Kobe and their daughter Gianna’s bodies and shared them to unauthorized persons following the pair’s deaths in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Taking the stand for the first time, Vanessa said she was “blindsided, devastated, hurt and betrayed” after learning of the photos in a Los Angeles Times article in February 2020, per NBC News.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kobe Bryant’s wife cries in court as she testifies about leaked helicopter crash photos

Kobe Bryant’s wife sobbed as she testified about the moment she found out about leaked pictures of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball legend and her daughter.Vanessa Bryant wept in a Los Angeles courtroom as she told a jury she was breastfeeding her youngest daughter when news reports about the photos taken by police and fire officials emerged.Ms Bryant, 40, told the court that she had dashed outside her home so that her surviving daughters would not see her devastation.“I felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream,” Ms Bryant reportedly testified on Friday.“I can’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Ktla
Page Six

Tristan Thompson has been paying Maralee Nichols child support for son Theo

Tristan Thompson has been paying Maralee Nichols child support despite their ongoing family court lawsuit, Page Six can exclusively reveal. An attorney for Thompson informed Page Six in a legal letter sent late Wednesday that the NBA free agent “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.” Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo, on Dec. 1, 2021. Earlier this year, a rep for Nichols claimed in a statement that Thompson had “done nothing” and provided zero “financial assistance,” but he since has repaid the money owed. While the basketball player may be ponying...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Sobs In Court As Trial Over Photos From Kobe’s Crash Scene Begins

“January 26, 2020, was and always will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life,” said Luis Li, the lawyer for Kobe Bryant’s widow, on Wednesday (Aug. 10), the first day of the trial stemming from Vanessa’s invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa, 40, quietly sobbed as Li described how the county’s sheriff and fire department took and shared photos of a dead Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the scene of their fatal helicopter crash. “County employees exploited the accident,” said Li, according to Rolling Stone. “They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs. …They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Spun

Kobe Bryant's Old Comment On Pau Gasol Is Heartbreaking

"A champion, legend, and forever a part of the Lakers family," Pau Gasol is set to have his No. 16 jersey retired next March, the team announced Wednesday. Gasol becomes just the 11th number to be put in the Crypto.com rafters, joining legends such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and late teammate and friend Kobe Bryant.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy