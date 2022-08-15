Read full article on original website
Amarillo Buildings That Seem To Be Cursed – 3130 S. Soncy
Today we have another edition of Amarillo Cursed Buildings. Keep in mind when we say cursed we don't mean haunted or anything really negative, it's just buildings that have had multiple businesses in them over the years. Today we are looking at 3130 S. Soncy, for as young as this...
More Amarillo History Is Feeling The Love. Now It’s Santa Fe Depot.
Recently, news came out regarding The Commons at St. Anthony's. Now, another iconic Amarillo landmark is getting a little love. The Santa Fe Depot is getting an addition. The new structure going in at the Santa Fe Depot is The Pavilion. It's an open-air structure that, according to a press release from the City of Amarillo, will enhance the entertainment aspects of the area.
Be the Amarillo Piece That is Missing to Help the Autism Puzzle
Autism is one of those things we hear a lot about. It's one of those conditions that affect a lot of kids. Studies show that one in four kids are autistic according to autism speaks. So with so many diagnoses and no known cures, Brayden's Gift is stepping in to help with awareness.
Soon, There Might Be More Hope For Amarillo’s Four Legged Friends
Amarillo's problem with "pet overpopulation" is no secret. Find anyone with a soft spot for cats and dogs and they'll tell you all about it. Luckily, there's some good news on the horizon. Soon, there might be more hope for Amarillo's misplaced four-legged friends. The Shelters Are Packed. Which is...
Untangling The Truth About What Happened In The Old BL Bistro
Rumors had swirled around the old bank building at 2203 S. Austin in Amarillo since the fall of 2021. A new restaurant in the old BL Bistro. Authentic Italian food. Two star Michelin. Someone from New York. Several local chefs began posting stunning dishes on social media with captions that...
No Mullets? Obnoxious Panhandle ISD Dress Code Infuriates People.
One of the most exciting things for the kids when they go back to school is showing off their new haircut or fresh clothes. Unfortunately, there's one school district that has taken a lot of the fun out of going back. Parents (and students) are up in arms after Panhandle...
Amarillo Be Ready Back to School Means Dreaded Fundraisers
I am not even against the school fundraisers. I know that the schools need them for various things. I used to bring the stuff up to work to have my friends buy from my daughter. I apologize for tor this. I really do. I had a little motivation for needing...
Finally Some Good News We Can All Get Behind in Amarillo
It seems like a daily conversation. When did things get so expensive? It's next to impossible to leave the grocery store without spending at least one hundred dollars. That is just for the basic stuff you need. No luxuries. Of course, the gas prices have been crazy for a while....
Feeling Tired? No Worries More Caffeination Stations Coming to Amarillo!
The landscape of 34th and Georgia has been changing and it's getting ready to change further. The SE corner of 34th and Georgia is about to have a nice new building serving great caffeinated beverages. Scooter's Coffee is adding its second location to Amarillo. The corner of 34th and Georgia...
End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant
A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
Here Are Six Birds That Are Most Likely To See In Amarillo Texas
The Texas panhandle is home to a wide variety of wildlife. From reptiles to buffalo, we've got it all. Here's a look at six of the birds you can find living in Amarillo, Texas. House Sparrow. This is one we're all pretty familiar with. Mostly because they are absolutely everywhere.
Yes, its True Free Books for Your Kids in Amarillo and Canyon
One of the best times I remember with my daughter was reading to her as she was growing up. Yes, there were some books that she just made sure I read over and over to her. Yes, at the time I was like "Not Again." Those, though are the books and the memories I cherish the most.
The Kids Are Back In School. What Can You Do With That Free Time?
Some of the most glorious words were uttered this week. That's right, "back to school" was a very commonly used phrase, and in a lot of cases, it was a very welcomed phrase. So with the kids back and learning for roughly eight hours a day, you may find yourself with an abundance of silence and free time.
Before You Make A Joke On APD’s Facebook Page, Think Twice
Over the weekend, Amarillo was a pretty busy place. Some of us are getting ready to get kids back in school. Others were trying to soak up the last bit of summer we've got. Some Amarillo officers were given the opportunity to participate in a very special ceremony and celebration.
Committing A Crime In Texas? Do You Have To Give Notice?
So usually when you are going to commit a crime, your hope is that you're going to get away with it, right?. Whether it be something like jacking a candy bar from the gas station, all the way up to a violent crime we won't speak into existence. Kinda makes...
Don’t Pass That Bus with Flashing Red Lights! It’s Illegal
It's Back to School time in Amarillo, which means, let's do a refresh on what to do when you are around school buses. I know most of us know what to do when we're around school buses and see flashing red lights. However, there are still some people that just don't get it, and think they can zoom around a bus because they are in a hurry.
Plans This Weekend? Check Out The Margarita Festival!
We made it! The week is winding down and the weekend is just about upon on us. Now the hard part begins. Making plans to actually ENJOY the weekend. Sure, we all have chores and whatnot that need to get taken care of, but can I suggest you get that done relatively early in the morning?
Amarillo Food Trucks and Great Barbecue Go Hand in Hand
Amarillo has a really great food truck scene. It would be hard to attend an event in Amarillo that doesn't have a truck or two out there. Heck, even businesses invite trucks to come out. We are very well fed in Amarillo. If you like barbecue then you for sure...
Follow Up: Murals Coming to Amarillo For Hoodoo Mural Festival
Downtown Amarillo is about to get even more on the fancier side. Nothing is better than getting a great mural on a blank wall that they already have. I mean let's fancy it up all we can. I love driving downtown and noticing every time a new mural pops up....
