Amarillo, TX

101.9 The Bull

More Amarillo History Is Feeling The Love. Now It’s Santa Fe Depot.

Recently, news came out regarding The Commons at St. Anthony's. Now, another iconic Amarillo landmark is getting a little love. The Santa Fe Depot is getting an addition. The new structure going in at the Santa Fe Depot is The Pavilion. It's an open-air structure that, according to a press release from the City of Amarillo, will enhance the entertainment aspects of the area.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
101.9 The Bull

End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant

A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Don’t Pass That Bus with Flashing Red Lights! It’s Illegal

It's Back to School time in Amarillo, which means, let's do a refresh on what to do when you are around school buses. I know most of us know what to do when we're around school buses and see flashing red lights. However, there are still some people that just don't get it, and think they can zoom around a bus because they are in a hurry.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
