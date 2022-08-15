Read full article on original website
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Iowa Hy-Vee’s to Offer a New Self Checkout Method
When you go to most any large department or grocery store, you're greeted with many different payment methods. You can pay with cash, credit/debit, and with a check in most cases. You can tap your phone or watch and use Apple Pay or Google Pay or any other touch pay method.
Former Fort Dodge Shopping Center Is Sold
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) A staple of downtown Fort Dodge for decades has been sold to an out of state company. to Jamerson Group Corp based out of Conyers, Georgia, that’s according to details available through the Webster County Assessor’s office. Selling far under a third of its current assessed value of nearly $750,000.00.
Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal
The Iowa Utilities Board is set to conclude its investigation into the disposal of old wind turbines now that a prominent blade stockpile has been removed and other state officials are monitoring the situation. “In light of those circumstances that have occurred, staff will be recommending to the board that that docket be closed at […] The post Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Iowa State fair announced this year’s best new food
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food delight. […]
An Iowa Brewery is Selling Pickle-Flavored Beer Right Now
Adrienne F. - "A beer and pickle juice! Actually so refreshing" James L. - "Not enough of that pickle flavor" Rebekah B. - "Oh yes, that is quite delightful. Some dill, but also oddly sweet." Bob H. - "Salty, pickley, this hits the exact spot on a hot day at...
New VA clinic opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
Fayette County Native Crowned Iowa Dairy Princess
As the Iowa State Fair was getting its last-minute preparations done before opening its doors on Thursday, women from all over the state were in Des Moines vying for the title of the 69th Iowa Dairy Princess. Among the contestants was 19-year-old Naomi Scott of Westgate. Naomi grew up in...
Local 234 Operating Engineers protest in response to out of state workers doing local pump station project
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 234 Operating Engineers are calling for Iowa workers to do the project — rather than workers from out of the state. The Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority owns and operates the Birdland Marina pump station. The pump station was originally constructed back in...
Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
How to Experience River City in Des Moines this Summer
Located in the heart of North Central Iowa, Mason City boasts a rich musical heritage. A hometown boy who made it big, composer Meredith Willson gave Mason City the nickname “River City” in his Broadway musical The Music Man, which he wrote as a valentine to his hometown.
What the approval for OTC hearing aids means for Iowans
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — After years of bipartisan efforts, affordable hearing aids will be available over-the-counter in the United States in just two months. On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration officially established a category for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to be sold. The fight for this to happen stems back years ago with […]
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
Storm system approaching Iowa: Here's when to expect the worst impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Outside of the rain on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the weather over State Fair week has been uneventful in Central Iowa. Overnight Thursday through Friday evening, however, may offer some more eventful weather as a slow-moving trough in the upper atmosphere approaches from the northwest.
Ankeny Walmart evacuated after gas leak
ANKENY, Iowa — Walmart was evacuated this morning after a gas leak. The leak was reported at around 9:30 a.m. Customers and staff left the store for over an hour. The problem was fixed at about 10:45 a.m. Customers were able to re-enter the store at 11:15 a.m. No...
Only Four Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait
For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
Family’s move to Dallas County leads to launch of Tripple Berry Farm and Outlaw Bacon
A mistake led to one of Outlaw Bacon’s most popular items. “We got a case of chicken wings by mistake. They were supposed to be chicken tenders and we got chicken wings,” Doug Tripple said. He decided to throw them in the smoker before posting on Facebook “and boom, they were gone.”
City in Iowa Will Pay Remote Workers More Than $10K to Move There
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over two years ago, remote work has become more and more prevalent. I know people who used to be in an office every single day that now either don't go in at all or only go to their workplace once or twice a week. I...
Win Tickets to the Eagles!
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter. One lucky winner will win two tickets to the show at the Wells Fargo Arena. Can I still play if the contest has already started?. Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited...
