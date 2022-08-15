On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Kathleen DuPaul, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 72. Kathy was born on April 7, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Robert and Constance (Ziccarelli) Givney. She graduated from Savannah High School in Anaheim, CA in 1968. On January 18, 1991, she married Joseph DuPaul. Together, they raised one son, Sean (previous marriage) and one daughter, Katylyn.

