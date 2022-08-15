Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Sign Down/Missing – Tue, 16 Aug 2022 20:05:21 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 16 Aug 2022 20:05:21 -0400: Street Sign Down/Missing at Address: Brimfield Springs Ln Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. There were road construction signs installed with the Ligón Mill Rd project.The sign was removed but the ground supports remain to the right of the fire hydrant. I believe safety is the reason the grass hasn’t been mowed.
Patricia Abraczinskas Ann – Obituary
Patricia “Patty” Abraczinskas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the age of 78. Patty was born September 24, 1943, at Lutheran Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Michael P. and Katherine B. Lagana. She was the second of three children. She grew up and went to...
Roger Lee Robinette – Obituary
Mr. Roger Lee Robinette, of Louisburg passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Septermber 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home. A full obituary will be posted when it becomes available. A Service of Bright...
Kathleen DuPaul – Obituary
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Kathleen DuPaul, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 72. Kathy was born on April 7, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Robert and Constance (Ziccarelli) Givney. She graduated from Savannah High School in Anaheim, CA in 1968. On January 18, 1991, she married Joseph DuPaul. Together, they raised one son, Sean (previous marriage) and one daughter, Katylyn.
Patricia Efnor Kaye – Obituary
Patricia Kaye Efnor, 71, of Wake Forest passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 peacefully at home with loved ones by her side. She was born in Hamilton, OH daughter of the late Marjorie and James Jones. Mrs. Efnor grew up in Cincinnati, OH. After high school she married Michael...
