Cincinnati, OH

ESPN

Red Bulls hold on to early lead to beat Atlanta United on road

Lewis Morgan scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season as the visiting New York Red Bulls used an early outburst to complete a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night. Defender John Tolkin added the second goal of his MLS career in the 15th minute for the Red...
