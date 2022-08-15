Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
HBCU volleyball gets the fall season startedThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Wed, 17 Aug 2022 15:00:47 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 17 Aug 2022 15:00:47 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: S Main St & Pine Ridge Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. At the corner of S Main St and Pine Ridge CT there are 2 brick development signs. Each sign has a lantern and flood light. We do not have an HOA. Can you please tell me if there is power going to the fixtures and who may be noted as responsible for maintenance? They are broken and dated. I’d like to find out what I can do to improve. Thanks.
alamancenews.com
The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?
QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
WRAL
Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh. Multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood south of downtown Raleigh will see...
Intersections closing along Garner Road in Raleigh for road improvements
Raleigh, N.C. — A high-impact closure involving four intersections on Garner Road south of downtown Raleigh will last several months, according to the state Department of Transportation. The closures, already in effect, will impact multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood and Garner Road Community Center until November while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Details released for visitation and funeral of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
Many questions remain nearly a week after Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed while on duty.
Durham City Council rejects residential development on US 70 over creek concerns
A developer wanted to build 380 single-family homes and townhouses along Leesville Road in the Falls Lake watershed.
WRAL
Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton
Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East Durham
DURHAM — The Fayetteville Street Historic Corridor Planning Group hosted a meeting at the Phoenix Event Center Monday evening to discuss new developments in East Durham and the impact they will have on residents.
WRAL
Police: 3 people carjacked shopper at Raleigh Food Lion parking lot
Raleigh, N.C. — Three people held a gun up to a person in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot and stole that person's car, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The armed robbery happened at the Food Lion on Avent Ferry Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not...
Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, N.C. — A fire sparked inside a Chinese restaurant overnight while the business was closed. The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center. One worker was still inside closing the restaurant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide. One person was murdered in Durham on Wednesday afternoon and another person was injured. Police...
Wake County Animal Center to Waive Adoption Fees to ‘Clear the Shelter’
The Wake County Animal Center will eliminate all adoption fees on Saturday, Aug. 27, as part of the national Clear the Shelters effort to find caring homes for pets. “We’ll still be ensuring we make the perfect fit for you and your new pet, but for eight hours on Saturday, we’re eliminating all adoption fees […]
Brightleaf developer plans to tear down buildings that housed Durham restaurants
Saint James Seafood announced this week it was closing. Torero’s Mexican Restaurant has been closed since the spring, but plans to relocate nearby.
newsoforange.com
A natural fit: Wooden Nickel hopes to recreate Hillsborough magic
Locally, it might have been one of the worst-kept secrets, but the speed and distance at which news travelled that Hillsborough-based Wooden Nickel would officially open its second location in downtown Mebane only emphasized the town’s hunger for quality dining options. In Sept. 2021, the News of Orange County...
WRAL
Crash closes all lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard
Cary, N.C. — A crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced the closure at around 11 a.m. The interstate is expected to remain shutdown until 3 p.m. Significant traffic delays are expected due to...
Acclaimed Durham restaurant St. James Seafood to close, saying its lease was terminated
Though the seafood eatery has been one of Durham’s most popular restaurants, the seas have been rough, including the pandemic and a nearby explosion.
WRAL
Wayne County on the hunt for inmate who escaped from jail in food services van
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Micheal Wayne Glover, 33, is a white man, 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He escaped in a food services van from the Wayne...
James Beard Award finalist announces closure of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A popular downtown Raleigh restaurant will be closing its doors next week. Known for its Indian-Pan Asian fusion menu and rock star chef and co-owner Cheetie Kumar, Garland became a popular destination when it opened in 2013. It shared a building at 14 W. Martin St. with Kings and Neptunes clubs.
Comments / 0