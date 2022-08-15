ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Wed, 17 Aug 2022 15:00:47 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 17 Aug 2022 15:00:47 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: S Main St & Pine Ridge Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. At the corner of S Main St and Pine Ridge CT there are 2 brick development signs. Each sign has a lantern and flood light. We do not have an HOA. Can you please tell me if there is power going to the fixtures and who may be noted as responsible for maintenance? They are broken and dated. I’d like to find out what I can do to improve. Thanks.
The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?

QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh. Multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood south of downtown Raleigh will see...
Intersections closing along Garner Road in Raleigh for road improvements

Raleigh, N.C. — A high-impact closure involving four intersections on Garner Road south of downtown Raleigh will last several months, according to the state Department of Transportation. The closures, already in effect, will impact multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood and Garner Road Community Center until November while...
Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton

Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs

Holly Springs, N.C. — A fire sparked inside a Chinese restaurant overnight while the business was closed. The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center. One worker was still inside closing the restaurant...
Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide. One person was murdered in Durham on Wednesday afternoon and another person was injured. Police...
A natural fit: Wooden Nickel hopes to recreate Hillsborough magic

Locally, it might have been one of the worst-kept secrets, but the speed and distance at which news travelled that Hillsborough-based Wooden Nickel would officially open its second location in downtown Mebane only emphasized the town’s hunger for quality dining options. In Sept. 2021, the News of Orange County...
Crash closes all lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard

Cary, N.C. — A crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced the closure at around 11 a.m. The interstate is expected to remain shutdown until 3 p.m. Significant traffic delays are expected due to...
