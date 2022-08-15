SPOKANE, Wash. – Recent schedule changes throughout local school districts, specifically Spokane Public Schools (SPS), are causing parents to speak out. “They need to have the time and resources to do their job,” Christa McCoy said. McCoy is a mom of two kids who attend schools in the area. She’s standing by the decision from SPS and other districts to start some days an hour later this coming school year, even though she works a full-time job as an emergency room coordinator. “I really am ok with whatever it takes to give our teachers the time that they need, they have been through so much in the last year, two really,” McCoy said. From the COVID-19 pandemic taking school online, to system-wide staff shortages, SPS thinks an extra hour every Monday will give teachers more time to collaborate with each other and to make a plan for the week. “If this was going to be affecting me, I’d be outraged,” Andrew Caudell said. During a shaky zoom call, on the job with his daughter in the backseat, Caudell took time today to voice his opinion on SPS and other local school district’s changing their schedules. “Some parents are going to lose their jobs because of this,” Caudell said. Caudell’ daughter is enrolled in the Medical Lake School District, and each Friday her school has a late start, as well. “I don’t see why they need an hour every week to plan their curriculum,” Caudell said. On the other hand, however, McCoy sympathizes with the teaching community. “Most of the teachers I know are spending hours after school, before school, and that’s time that they’re not getting paid for,” McCoy said. “There’s not a good work-life balance for a lot of teachers and they really need to have the resources and the time to teach our kids well.” According to UCLA Health, teens need nine hours of sleep per night, and many do not get that. So, that extra hour each Monday could be hugely beneficial. McCoy’s oldest son advocates for the change. “He always says that school would be so much easier for him if he could start later, so even if it’s one day a week I’m sure he’ll be happy,” McCoy said. Caudell understands the benefits from more sleep, but he thinks the strain on working families outweighs those benefits. “That doesn’t change the reality for working parents,” Caudell said. Caudell worries for the parents that can’t rely on school buses or family to take their children to school an hour later. But McCoy said the school district will know what’s best for the kids. “With these teachers that are working with kids, they are the ones that know what’s going to work,” McCoy said. KHQ reached out to Spokane Public Schools Wednesday for a comment, but they were not available.

