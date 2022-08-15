Read full article on original website
One LSU cornerback gained 26 pounds this offseason, and he's standing out
When transfer Colby Richardson showed up in workouts with LSU, a few things were evident for the former McNeese State cornerback. See more on WWL and Audacy.
theadvocate.com
New LSU punter Jay Bramblett is happy to be back in the South, heat and all
As a native of Alabama, punter Jay Bramblett’s exposure to Midwestern football was a shock to his system. When he signed with Notre Dame in 2019 and decided to take advantage of early enrollment to get a head start on his college career, he learned that spring wasn’t a thing that year in South Bend, Indiana.
theadvocate.com
LSU practice observations: Wide receivers stand out while questions remain at other spots
LSU held its 12th preseason practice Wednesday morning outside the football operations building. The entirely open session, which finished with a full-team period, revealed a lot about where the team stands two weeks into preseason camp. Find a summary here of how the quarterbacks played. The rest of our observations...
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Matt Mauck went from minor league baseball to a national championship
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Wednesday marked 18 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 18, Matt Mauck:. 18 Matt Mauck. QB, 2001-03.
Tickets To The LSU/Florida State Game in New Orleans Could Really Cost You
Are you planning to go to the LSU football season opener in New Orleans? Do you have your tickets yet? If you don't, you may want to get a loan to purchase some. The 2022 LSU football season will get underway on Sunday, September 4th when they take on the Florida State Seminoles inside the Superdome in New Orleans. The Tigers will take the field that night with a new man at the helm.
wbrz.com
WATCH: LSU quarterbacks break down fall camp battle with media
The two leading candidates for LSU's quarterback position met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how the competition is going, how they're improving over the fall camp and their thoughts about the upcoming LSU season. Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels are both competing for the starting role and...
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
theadvocate.com
LSU soccer team opens season with rout of Stephen F. Austin
The LSU soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Taylor Dobles scored the first goal of the season in the 15th minute, and Mollie Baker made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. The second half...
theadvocate.com
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
theadvocate.com
Junior college transfer Trey Laing bringing more of a pass rush to Southern defense
The overhauled Southern defense will have a capable pass rushing defensive end, and his name is not Jordan Lewis. Junior college transfer Trey Laing has been one of the standouts during the Jaguars’ preseason practice, working his way up the ladder with his ability to harass the quarterback. Lewis,...
theadvocate.com
A key member of the UL athletic department has left to become an AD at his alma mater
University of Louisiana at Lafayette deputy athletic director Nico Yantko was introduced Tuesday as the new director of athletics at his alma mater, Murray State University. “What a day,” said Yantko, who graduated from Murray State in 2009 as a football student-athlete for the Racers. “What an emotional experience.”
theadvocate.com
Made in Acadiana: After he lost his job, the creator of Sirop De Saizon put all his effort into the product
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on items you should know about and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
theadvocate.com
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
theadvocate.com
Alabama man sentenced for transporting pipe bombs to New Iberia business
An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday. On the evening of...
theadvocate.com
UL, McNeese could be partners in proposed LNG Center of Excellence, Kennedy says
A liquid natural gas center of excellence proposed for southwestern Louisiana and involving the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will get a boost from U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s office. Kennedy talked about the concept along with other topics during a luncheon event with the Broussard Chamber of Commerce and...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Bridge Ministry of Acadiana names new executive director
Claudy St. Louis has been named executive director of Bridge Ministry of Acadiana. St. Louis was previously athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy and has been head men’s soccer coach at then-named Louisiana College. He is a graduate of Louisiana College and earned a master’s degree from Arkansas State.
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
NOLA.com
State's 2023 teacher and principal of the year are both from St. Charles Parish
The Louisiana Department of Education honored Brittany Bonnaffons, of Hahnville High School, and David Schexnaydre Jr., of Harry Hurst Middle School, as the 2023 Louisiana teacher and principal of the year, respectively, at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. This is...
