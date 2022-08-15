ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

Tickets To The LSU/Florida State Game in New Orleans Could Really Cost You

Are you planning to go to the LSU football season opener in New Orleans? Do you have your tickets yet? If you don't, you may want to get a loan to purchase some. The 2022 LSU football season will get underway on Sunday, September 4th when they take on the Florida State Seminoles inside the Superdome in New Orleans. The Tigers will take the field that night with a new man at the helm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: LSU quarterbacks break down fall camp battle with media

The two leading candidates for LSU's quarterback position met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how the competition is going, how they're improving over the fall camp and their thoughts about the upcoming LSU season. Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels are both competing for the starting role and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU soccer team opens season with rout of Stephen F. Austin

The LSU soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Taylor Dobles scored the first goal of the season in the 15th minute, and Mollie Baker made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. The second half...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Alabama man sentenced for transporting pipe bombs to New Iberia business

An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday. On the evening of...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Bridge Ministry of Acadiana names new executive director

Claudy St. Louis has been named executive director of Bridge Ministry of Acadiana. St. Louis was previously athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy and has been head men’s soccer coach at then-named Louisiana College. He is a graduate of Louisiana College and earned a master’s degree from Arkansas State.
LAFAYETTE, LA

