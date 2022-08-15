Read full article on original website
Republicans disagree with Evers’ opioid settlement plan
(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature aren’t ready to spend the state’s opioid settlement how the governor wants. The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday paused Gov. Tony Evers’ opioid spending plan. “Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority...
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker's cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
Arklatex Politics: La Democratic Party Feud
Shreveport, La -- When discussions began concerning the current U.S. Senate race, and opponents for Republican incumbent John Kennedy-the focus was not necessarily on who might become the Democratic frontrunner, but on internal Democratic politics. And something of a controversy developed last weekend at a meeting of the Louisiana Democratic...
Hospitals, patient group dispute Virginia price transparency compliance
(The Center Square) – As federal price transparency requirements for hospitals remain in effect and Virginia lawmakers worked to codify the rules into state law, hospitals and a patient advocacy group are disputing whether the commonwealth’s hospitals are in compliance. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
Indiana gas tax burden dips for September, still third-highest in state history
Hoosiers will pay 75.4 cents in taxes, including 57 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in September. The Indiana Department of Revenue this week announced the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 24 cents per gallon next month, down from 29.4 cents per gallon in August, due to the falling wholesale price of gasoline in Indiana and across the country.
Red flag laws: What are they?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
Ohio Integrity Act aims to strengthen leaders' integrity
(The Center Square) – A bill set to be introduced in the Ohio House that would prohibit statewide office holders from being paid for work in the private sector would also call for removal from office for any violation. Ohio House Democratic officials announced the State Official Integrity Act...
After new election fraud unit launches, 20 felons charged in Florida with election fraud
(The Center Square) – Within three months of Florida’s new election fraud unit being formed, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that 20 individuals had been charged and the state was in the process of arresting them for allegedly voting illegally. Earlier this year, the state legislature passed...
Auditor questions the legality of $270,000 in History Nebraska fund transfers
The former head of History Nebraska diverted money intended to help the state agency deal with COVID-19 losses into a private foundation, according to a state audit released Monday. In the report, Deputy State Auditor Craig Kubicek questioned the legality of the actions by Trevor Jones, who resigned as History...
Hiring woes put North Carolina near top of states struggling to find workers
(The Center Square) — Businesses in North Carolina were struggling to find employees before the start of the pandemic and the problem continues. WalletHub research ranked North Carolina 15th when accounting for the rate of job openings during the latest month available and for the last 12 months from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub gave double weight to the job openings rate during the latest month. North Carolina’s job openings rate last month was 7% and the rate for the last 12 months was 7.43%.
Inslee declared Washington COVID emergency 900 days ago, and never rescinded it
(The Center Square) – On Feb. 29, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus has since receded somewhat as a public health threat, as of Wednesday, Washingtonians were living under day 900 of that ongoing state of emergency. Earlier...
Large donation spurs renewed focus on childhood literacy in Indiana
An Indianapolis-based philanthropic foundation is donating $85 million to improve childhood literacy in Indiana. The Lilly Endowment announced Thursday its support for Indiana's goal of ensuring at least 95% of third-grade students are reading at grade level by 2027, up from the 81.6% of Hoosier students who demonstrated reading proficiency on this year's IREAD-3 exam.
Analysis: What Washington state's primaries predict for the Midterms
As political analysts were agog over the abortion referendum results rolling in from Kansas, Washington state was quietly conducting its primary elections. They’ve largely been overlooked, in part because Washington has been so slow to complete its count, but they offer some of the best insight into what type of year 2022 will ultimately be. Right now, they are most consistent with a good, but not great, Republican year, although a very good Republican year (or a disappointing Republican year) are still in play.
Arkansas lawmakers question claims of teacher shortages
(The Center Square) - Members of the Arkansas Legislative Council grilled officials from the Department of Education on Thursday after they asked for a rule change on teacher licenses. An emergency rule would have allowed school districts to hire teachers with provisional licenses enrolled in an alternate educator preparation program....
Public safety plan addresses Vermont crime, safety
(The Center Square) – A plan to address violent crime and safety concerns in Vermont is now in place. A 10-point public safety enhancement designed to supplement frontline law enforcement, expand prosecution capacity, and make long-term violence prevention a priority has been laid out by Gov. Phil Scott. “Vermont...
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises
(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....
Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board applications now open
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Office and leadership in the Arizona Legislature are now accepting applications for the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board. Ducey and the state Legislature's leadership are accepting applications from residents in all of Arizona's 15 counties until September 15. After that, they...
State rolls out plan to use federal cash for EV charging network
ATLANTA — Georgia’s multiyear plan to spend $135 million in new federal funding to boost electric vehicle charging will focus on the state’s rural and underserved communities, where fast public charging can be hard to come by. But many details — such as where exactly the chargers...
Newsom announces multi-billion plan to address youth mental health
(The Center Square) – In response to rising rates of depression, anxiety and suicide among youth across the nation, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan Thursday to bolster the state’s behavioral health workforce and increase prevention efforts. The $4.7 billion plan aims to increase the state’s...
Report: Tennessee budget policy has state well prepared for future inflation impacts
(The Center Square) — Inflation impacts everything from governments to consumers, but a new report from Sycamore Institute shows that the Tennessee government is well prepared for continued inflation due to its primary source of funds, sales tax and its rising rainy-day fund. Tennessee’s rainy-day fund is set to...
