East Lansing, MI

ESPN names Michigan State's X factor for 2022 season

It will be interesting to see how Michigan State deals with loss of Kenneth Walker III, A.J. Arcuri, and Jalen Nailor in 2022. The Spartans finished the 2021 season with an 11-2 record following a win over Pittsburgh in the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl. Michigan State is No. 15 in...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan football: 5 dream and 5 disaster scenarios for 2022

Following the 2021 season with even greater accomplishments in 2022 might be a tall task for Michigan. In 2021, the Wolverines were so close to achieving their dreams, yet so far at the same time. Sure, they made the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history, but they also were dominated — to the tune of 34-11 — by Georgia during that national semifinal matchup at the Orange Bowl.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jim Harbaugh reveals who's in the mix for 3rd RB spot

Most Michigan fans could probably tell you that Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will be the top 2 RBs in Ann Arbor this fall. Jim Harbaugh spoke about which backs are competing for the 3rd spot on the depth chart on Wednesday per Ryan Zuke of Mlive. The Wolverines are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
ANN ARBOR, MI

