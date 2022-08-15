With little to no rain over the last week, it's no surprise that drought conditions have intensified and expanded across the region. The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that all of Massachusetts is now experiencing drought, with 94% of the state seeing severe or extreme conditions. For reference, the map identifies general areas of drought and labels them by intensity. D1 is the least intense level and D4, the most intense. From last week, we saw a jump from 24% to 39% in the severe category (D2), and 31% to 55% in the extreme category (D3).

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO