Massachusetts State

WBUR

State education officials raise MCAS standards, but critics voice concerns

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Aug. 18. Steve Brown is our host:. It's now harder for high schoolers in Massachusetts to graduate after state education officials raised the passing score for the 10th grade MCAS. We look into what this decision means and its potential impact on students, teachers and families.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

The drought in Mass. is worse than in 2016

With little to no rain over the last week, it's no surprise that drought conditions have intensified and expanded across the region. The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that all of Massachusetts is now experiencing drought, with 94% of the state seeing severe or extreme conditions. For reference, the map identifies general areas of drought and labels them by intensity. D1 is the least intense level and D4, the most intense. From last week, we saw a jump from 24% to 39% in the severe category (D2), and 31% to 55% in the extreme category (D3).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

WATCH: Democratic hopefuls in Mass. lieutenant governor primary face off

The three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts lieutenant governor gathered Tuesday at 11 a.m. for an hour-long debate ahead of the Sept. 6 primary. Kim Driscoll, Tami Gouveia and Eric Lesser are vying to become the 73rd lieutenant governor of the commonwealth. Incumbent Karyn Polito decided she would not seek reelection. The vacancy spurred one of the most crowded statewide races this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

National Guard tapped to wrangle Rockport wildfire

The National Guard has again been pressed into action, this time at the request of Rockport as the Cape Ann community continues to deal with a wildfire that has been burning across 19 acres for a month, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said Thursday morning. Gov. Charlie...
ROCKPORT, MA
WBUR

Consider This: Gun sales hit record levels in Massachusetts over past two years

In Massachusetts — a state not known for its gun enthusiasm — firearm sales hit record levels over the past two years, with handguns dominating the purchases. A WBUR analysis of state data found that gun dealers here sold almost 276,000 firearms from 2020 through 2021. Of those, 64% were handguns, which people tend to buy for self protection. Another 23% were rifles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Water usage cuts anticipated for 7 Western states amid drought

Big cuts to water use are coming to seven Western states. In June, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to devise plans to reduce their water consumption by 15% amid a worsening drought in the Colorado River Basin. The deadline for those plans looms this week.
WYOMING STATE
