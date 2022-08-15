Read full article on original website
State education officials raise MCAS standards, but critics voice concerns
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Aug. 18. Steve Brown is our host:. It's now harder for high schoolers in Massachusetts to graduate after state education officials raised the passing score for the 10th grade MCAS. We look into what this decision means and its potential impact on students, teachers and families.
Update on hotlines for reporting hate in Mass., mental health support
Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton tells us the latest on the new mental health crisis hotline, what the Inflation Reduction Act means for the state, and his take on federal involvement in local public transit. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins gives an update on her recently launched hotline for reporting...
The drought in Mass. is worse than in 2016
With little to no rain over the last week, it's no surprise that drought conditions have intensified and expanded across the region. The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that all of Massachusetts is now experiencing drought, with 94% of the state seeing severe or extreme conditions. For reference, the map identifies general areas of drought and labels them by intensity. D1 is the least intense level and D4, the most intense. From last week, we saw a jump from 24% to 39% in the severe category (D2), and 31% to 55% in the extreme category (D3).
WATCH: Democratic hopefuls in Mass. lieutenant governor primary face off
The three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts lieutenant governor gathered Tuesday at 11 a.m. for an hour-long debate ahead of the Sept. 6 primary. Kim Driscoll, Tami Gouveia and Eric Lesser are vying to become the 73rd lieutenant governor of the commonwealth. Incumbent Karyn Polito decided she would not seek reelection. The vacancy spurred one of the most crowded statewide races this year.
National Guard tapped to wrangle Rockport wildfire
The National Guard has again been pressed into action, this time at the request of Rockport as the Cape Ann community continues to deal with a wildfire that has been burning across 19 acres for a month, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said Thursday morning. Gov. Charlie...
Consider This: Gun sales hit record levels in Massachusetts over past two years
In Massachusetts — a state not known for its gun enthusiasm — firearm sales hit record levels over the past two years, with handguns dominating the purchases. A WBUR analysis of state data found that gun dealers here sold almost 276,000 firearms from 2020 through 2021. Of those, 64% were handguns, which people tend to buy for self protection. Another 23% were rifles.
Geoff Diehl rejects invite to televised debate for GOP primary for governor
Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl has declined to participate in a televised debate presented by WCVB, WBUR and the Boston Globe ahead of next month's Republican primary for governor. So far, Diehl has refused to debate his primary opponent, Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, on any mainstream news outlet. In a...
Water usage cuts anticipated for 7 Western states amid drought
Big cuts to water use are coming to seven Western states. In June, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to devise plans to reduce their water consumption by 15% amid a worsening drought in the Colorado River Basin. The deadline for those plans looms this week.
Meet OLAUG: Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage, who dive into Cape Cod ponds
There's lots of trash at the bottom of hundreds of ponds on Cape Cod, Mass. One group of older women finds joy in digging it up. Eve Zuckoff of WCAI has their story.
Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani targeted in Georgia election investigation
Former President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is officially a target in an investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Here & Now's Celeste Headlee talks to WABE's Sam Gringlas to get the latest on the investigation and its implications.
