ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Two Sigma, Soros among hedge funds positioned for tech comeback

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Two Sigma Investments, Hudson Bay Capital Management, and Soros Fund Management were among the prominent hedge funds that added stakes in mega-cap technology companies in the last quarter, positioning themselves to potentially benefit from the recent comeback in growth stocks.

Two Sigma Investments, for instance, added a new position in Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) of slightly more than 1.5 million shares that was worth $248.5 million at the end of June, according to securities filings.

Hudson Bay Capital added a new position of 4.66 million shares in Apple Inc (AAPL.O) worth nearly $638 million at the end of June, while Soros Fund Management added a new position of nearly 30,000 shares in Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) worth $20.1 million at the time of the filing.

Meta Platform's shares are up 12.1% so far this quarter, Apple has gained 26.6% and Tesla's shares have increased 37.8%.

Quarterly filings known as 13-fs are one of the few ways that hedge funds are required to disclose their long positions, but may not reflect current holdings.

Tech and growth stocks have come screaming back in recent weeks after a brutal first half of the year, as some investors bet the Federal Reserve will be less hawkish than previously anticipated in its fight to tame the worst inflation in forty years.

The Russell 1000 Growth Index (.RLG), which is dominated by tech stocks, is up 17.6% for the current quarter, compared with the 10.5% gain in the Russell 1000 Value index (.RLV).

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 19%.

Besides mega-cap tech companies, funds also added new positions in smaller growth and tech companies.

Soros, for instance, added 300,000 shares in Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) that were worth $6.1 million at the end of the quarter, while Two Sigma bought 10.6 million shares of Snap Inc (SNAP.N) worth approximately $140 million at the end of June.

Shares of Snap are down 6.7% for the quarter to date, while shares of Uber are up nearly 59% over the same time.

Reporting by David Randall Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Summer rebound in U.S. stocks gains fans among chart-watching investors

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The rebound in U.S. stocks is gaining believers among investors who study market trends, bolstering hopes for equities in the second half of 2022. After notching its worst first half since 1970, the S&P 500 has bounced some 15% from its mid-June low, fueled by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and hopes the economy can avoid a recession even as the Federal Reserve raises rates to tame inflation.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Soros
Reuters

Bank of Cyprus rejects Lone Star's takeover proposal

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Lone Star said on Friday its cash proposal to buy Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (BOCH.CY) was rejected by the lender's board. Shares in the Cyprus-based firm, which are up about 11% so far this year, closed at around 1.14 euros on Thursday. Bank of Cyprus currently has a market cap of 524.3 million euros ($526.66 million), according to Refinitiv.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Hedge Fund#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Linus Company Tesla#Soros Fund Management#Meta Platforms Inc#Apple Inc Lrb Aapl O#Meta Platform#The Federal Reserve
Reuters

Walmart expands abortion coverage for U.S. employees

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N), the largest private employer in the United States, is expanding abortion and travel coverage for employees, about two months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.
HEALTH
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Fed officials say more rate hikes needed

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index surged to a one-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials spoke of the need for further rate hikes, and investors reevaluated Wednesday's minutes from the U.S. central bank's July meeting as being more hawkish than originally thought.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Israeli spyware company NSO Group CEO steps down

JERUSALEM, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Israeli spyware firm NSO Group said on Sunday its Chief Executive Shalev Hulio is stepping down with immediate effect, with Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat appointed to oversee a reorganisation of the company before a successor is named.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

556K+
Followers
350K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy